Coronation Street and Doctor Who actor Michael McStay, who had an on-screen career spanning over 60 years, has died at the age of 92.

His death on Sunday (18 May) was confirmed by a representative. He is survived by his wife, actor Jennifer Clulow, and their two sons Darius and Paul.

McStay died from heart failure, but “went at peace” in his sleep after lunch with his sons, a statement from the actor’s spokesperson said.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Michael McStay, an actor of the highest standing and talented writer, whose career across stage, screen and radio spanned over six decades,” it read.

A prolific actor for several decades, McStay found fame in the ITV detective series No Hiding Place and went on to appear in films, including Peter Yates’ 1967 thriller Robbery, as well as featuring in the BBC’s Doctor Who series as zoologist Derek Moberley in 1976.

McStay made his final on-screen performance in Coronation Street when he took over the character of Alan Hoyle from John Woodvine in 2011. He also wrote multiple plays for BBC Radio 4 and the 1984 ITV comedy Pull the Other One, starring Michael Elphick, Susan Tracy and Lila Kaye.

During his lengthy career, McStay spent time in France, where he starred in thirteen episodes of the series Le Mari de L'Ambassadeur for Koba films. The actor studied Drama, French and Philosophy at Bristol University then spent two years of National Service as an officer in Cyprus, during the Cyprus Emergency in the Fifties, before returning home to embark on his on-screen pursuits.

‘Coronation Street’ actor Michael McStay has died aged 92 his representatives have confirmed ( Facebook )

McStay married Clulow (The Avengers, Keeping Up Appearances, No Hiding Place) in 1967 and was known among his family and friends for his sense of humour. Despite his loyal fan base, the actor became more private in his later years and rarely made public appearances.

Speaking on Toby Hadoke’s Happy Times and Places podcast in 2024, McStay said he never regretted not getting the role of James Bond over his decades-long career because he had a loving family instead, which he “wouldn’t swap for all the success in the world.”

Fan were quick to express their sadness on social media following the announcement of McStay’s death. “Absolutely adored him in Corrie as Alan Hoyle in the John Stape storyline,” one person wrote. “Both him and the late Jean Fergusson were brilliant in the basement episode.”