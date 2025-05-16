Michael J Fox to return to acting for the first time in five years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Back to the Future star Michael J Fox is set to return to the acting world with a major guest-star role in season two of Apple TV+’s hit series Shrinking.

The comedy-drama starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford follows therapist Jimmy Laird as he deals with the grief of his wife’s death, by telling his patients exactly what he thinks.

While the details of Fox’s role are currently being kept under wraps, it may be connected to the arc of Ford’s character Dr Paul Rhoades. At the end of the first series, it was revealed that Paul has Parkinson’s disease, a disease that Fox has been battling for three and a half decades.

Symptoms of the disease include involuntary tremors, slow movements, and stiff and inflexible muscles, as well as potential memory loss and problems sleeping.

The Family Ties star temporarily retired from acting in 2020 after the disease made it too difficult for him to continue.

Last year, he expressed his desire to return to the acting world if he were ever fit and able, hinting that he would likely take a role that allowed him to portray his “challenges” with Parkinson’s Disease. He said: “I would do acting if something came up that I could put my realities into, my challenges if I could figure it out.”

“If someone offers me a part and I do it and I have a good time, great,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Michael J Fox starred in the cult classic Back to the Future as Marty McFly ( Universal Pictures )

In 2000, the five-time Emmy winner launched the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research which has become the leading Parkinson’s organisation in the world. To date, they have raised over $2.5 billion (roughly £1.9 million) to fund treatments and a potential cure.

The Shrinking role would also be a reunion between Fox and the show’s co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence. Fox starred in Lawrence’s first TV series, Spin City, in which he played the fictional Deputy Mayor of New York. Unfortunately, Fox had to leave the show after the fourth season due to his worsening symptoms.

Fox last graced our TV screens for two episodes of The Good Fight back in 2020. He also featured as himself in the 2021 mini-series Expedition: Back to the Future in which Josh Gates and Christopher Lloyd attempted to hunt down the time machine from the original movie and return it to the star.

Earlier this year, Fox wowed fans by recreating two iconic Back to the Future scenes at the Fan Expo New Orleans to celebrate the cult classic’s 40th birthday.