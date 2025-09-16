Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Veteran broadcaster Melvyn Bragg has said he left Radio 4’s In Our Time programme before he was pushed.

The 85-year-old announced he was leaving the Radio 4 show, which he has fronted since its launch in 1998, earlier this month, dubbing his long-running position a “great privilege and a pleasure”.

A new presenter is yet to be announced and Bragg said it was “none of my business anymore” who takes over the show, adding it would not matter “in the slightest” if his replacement was a woman.

Bragg, who is now set to present a new series for the BBC in 2026, said leaving Radio 4 after 26 years on air was “the right path for me”.

“One way or another, we’ve all got to go sometime. And I just thought, I’ll go now. I’ll go before I’m pushed,” he told Radio Times.

In Our Time saw Bragg guide listeners through expert discussions on history, religion, culture, science and philosophy for more than a thousand episodes.

Asked if he ever regretted his decision to step down, he said: “Sometimes I’ve thought, ‘What a stupid thing to do,’ but mostly I think this is the right path for me.”

Bragg hoped the programme had served as a counterbalance to “disastrous, utterly stupid and destructive” anti-scientific conspiracy theories circulating on social media.

“It’s disappointing that quite a bit of our public life is ignorant – but we’re not ignorant,” he said.

The presenter, who has suffered a string of health issues including prostate cancer, pneumonia and melanoma, said he made up his mind to leave In Our Time by July.

“I found it quite a tricky one to do and later in the summer I had one of those moments where you think, ‘Well, which path do you take through the woods?’” he said. “Then you take one, and that’s it.”

Lord Bragg first joined the BBC in 1961 as a general trainee and has gone on to work for the World Service and Radio 4’s Start the Week, as well as a range of arts and culture programmes.

Later this year, Radio 4 will air some of Lord Bragg’s most memorable In Our Time episodes to celebrate over two decades on the programme.