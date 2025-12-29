Melanie Watson death: Diff’rent Strokes star dies aged 57 after hospitalization
The child star played Kathy Gordon opposite Gary Coleman in the beloved sitcom
Diff’rent Strokes child actor Melanie Watson has died at 57
Watson, who played Kathy Gordon in four episodes of the 1980s sitcom, had osteogenesis imperfecta — also known as brittle bone disease — from the time she was born and used a wheelchair.
The actor died Friday in Colorado Springs after she was recently hospitalized for bleeding, her brother Robert Watson told TMZ.
More to follow...
