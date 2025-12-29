Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Melanie Watson death: Diff’rent Strokes star dies aged 57 after hospitalization

The child star played Kathy Gordon opposite Gary Coleman in the beloved sitcom

Melanie Watson played Kathy Gordon on ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ (NBCUniversal/Getty)

Diff’rent Strokes child actor Melanie Watson has died at 57

Watson, who played Kathy Gordon in four episodes of the 1980s sitcom, had osteogenesis imperfecta — also known as brittle bone disease — from the time she was born and used a wheelchair.

The actor died Friday in Colorado Springs after she was recently hospitalized for bleeding, her brother Robert Watson told TMZ.

More to follow...

