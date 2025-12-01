Melanie Sykes reveals she is ‘two-thirds bald’ amid autoimmune condition battle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV star Melanie Sykes has revealed she is “two-thirds bald” after being diagnosed with an autoimmune condition.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star opened up about her health battle in a video posted on Instagram.

She told fans: “I'm not well, as you know, I’ve been ill all year, I've got an autoimmune condition, I am losing my hair, I keep having crazy inflammation all over and I am working on healing.”

Sykes described herself as “living a very, very, very spiritual existence” and added: “In the last three months, I've done a meditation teacher training course.

“I was too ill to finish it, like literally the last two days of it I couldn’t do.”

“I’m in so much pain but I wanted to say hello,” she added. “I’m two-thirds bald, really. Every time I say,I’m bald I laugh, I don’t know why... Thank god I can laugh. “

The update comes after Sykes revealed in April that she was suffering from heart issues and alopecia triggered by “PTSD from the TV industry”.

The 55-year-old TV presenter, who stepped away from mainstream broadcasting in 2021, said in a video on her YouTube channel that she developed an irregular heartbeat and “rapid” hair loss when the press began “harassing” her when allegations surfaced against TV chef Gino D’Acampo.

“I went into the New Year with so much energy. I’ve slowed things down because I got a heart problem, which I developed during the whole Gino D’Acampo bull**** that happened in the news,” Sykes said in the video. “And suddenly, the stress levels in my life shot up because I left that industry years ago but it won’t leave me alone.”

Sykes worked with D’Acampo on the ITV series Let’s Do Lunch with Gino and Mel from 2011 to 2014.

open image in gallery Sykes in 2019 (Ian West/PA) ( PA Archive )

The chef has denied claims that he made sexualised comments and gestures to female employees behind the scenes of his popular programmes.

After leaving broadcasting, Sykes was diagnosed with ADHD and autism. She published a book in 2023 titled Illuminated: Autism and All The Things I Left Unsaid.