Masked Singer fans convinced they know the identity of Sloth

The Masked Singer UK fans think they’ve figured out the identity of Sloth, with some insisting the cuddly character’s singing voice “sounds exactly like” a famous TV chef.

Sloth made their Masked Singer debut earlier in the series with a performance of “Break My Stride” by Matthew Wilder, and followed it up with a version of George Ezra’s “Green Green Grass” on Saturday (24 January) night.

And after their latest performance, fans are convinced Sloth is Jamie Oliver. “Sounds exactly like him, don’t get why more people don’t say this,” one wrote on social media.

A second added: “To me, it definitely sounds like Jamie Oliver as he’s got a little lisp just like him.”

Another observant viewer also spotted a clue that could link Sloth to the Essex-born chef – a letter signed “GC” in one of the character’s VTs. Oliver’s friend and mentor is fellow TV chef Gennaro Contaldo, they said.

open image in gallery Could Oliver be hiding in the day-glo costume? ( Kae Performances/YouTube )

Six of the 12 celebrities taking part in this year’s The Masked Singer have so far been unmasked.

Arctic Fox and Monkey Business were revealed as Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton du Beke and chart-topping singer Kate Nash, respectively, on Saturday night.

open image in gallery Jamie Oliver ( Getty )

After he was unmasked on the show, Du Beke shared a video of his children’s response to the reveal. In the sweet clip, his twins George and Henrietta are left open-mouthed in shock as Arctic Fox takes their mask off.

“How? How in a million years?” George asks. Du Beke wrote alongside the video on Instagram: “[Their] reaction made every hushed rehearsal and secret song completely worth it."

Earlier in the series, Teabag was revealed as Professor Green while Yak was unmasked as The Sex Pistols’ frontman John Lydon. Other characters still in the show alongside Sloth include Can of Worms, Toastie and Moth.

Fans have been getting their guesses in for who could be in each of the costumes, with many convinced Moth is OG Sugababes member Keisha Buchanan – though others are convinced it is Strictly’s Amber Davies.

Conkers has also sparked plenty of fan theories, with a number of viewers claiming Tipping Point host Ben Shephard is behind the mask. “Why did it sound so much like Ben Shephard?” one viewer wrote on Instagram.