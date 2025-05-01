Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pop star and Masked Singer judge Rita Ora was overcome with shock when her film director husband Taika Waititi was revealed as a surprise guest on the US edition of the show.

The popular series sees mystery celebrities perform hit songs while disguised in elaborate costumes, as the panel of judges decipher their real identities based on their voices and a series of clues.

Waititi, who won an Oscar for his Nazi-era comedy Jojo Rabbit in 2020, took to the stage dressed as a new character, Lucky Duck, on Wednesday (30 April).

Viewers had been waiting to see which contestants would make it through to the series 13 final when Lucky Duck interrupted the show’s host, Nick Cannon, and announced they’d be unmasked – in place of any of the semi finalists – after a surprise dance routine.

Lucky Duck gave Ora, 34, and her fellow judges, musician Robin Thicke, 48, comedian Ken Jeong, 55, and model Jenny McCarthy, 52, a series of clues to aid their guesses at who he was.

“As good as I am, this detective-ing thing is only a hobby. I spend most of my time on massive movie sets. Yes, even bigger than The Hangover. There's not an Oscar I don't know,” he said.

After performing a choreographed routine to Queen’s “I Want to Break Free”, Waititi pulled off his duck costume to reveal his face.

open image in gallery Rita Ora was left shocked after her Oscar-winning husband was unveiled as a 'Masked Singer' contestant ( Fox )

Ora’s mouth dropped open in shock, while Waititi told the show’s producers: “You guys got her working so hard, I never get to see her.”

When asked how he hid his appearance from his wife, the director quipped in response: “How I kept the secret? She's always here.”

Waititi, a celebrated filmmaker, won Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2020 Oscars for his comedy, JoJo Rabbit, which follows a young Nazi and his imaginary friend Adolf Hitler as they navigate the Second World War.

Ora and the director met at a barbecue in 2018 and shortly became friends. But it wasn’t until 2021, when they were both filming in Australia, that they started a romantic relationship.

open image in gallery Taika Waititi performed as 'Lucky Duck' before revealing his identity ( Fox )

Ora proposed to Waititi while they were on holiday in Palm Springs in 2022. They got married a few weeks later in Los Angeles.

The couple planned their wedding in just two weeks, with Ora wearing a Tom Ford dress she found in-store just days before the relaxed ceremony, they previously told Vogue.

As Luck Duck was unmasked in The Masked Singer semi-final, Boogie Woogie, Coral, Mad Scientist Monster and Pearl will all compete for The Golden Mask trophy in the two-hour series’ finale on May, 7.