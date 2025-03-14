Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Martha Stewart has admitted that Matthew McConaughey terrified her with his Method acting process while they were filming a Super Bowl 2025 advert.

The businesswoman, 83, appeared in a commercial for Uber Eats in which McConaughey's conspiracy theorist character claims the Caesars Dome was named after a salad to sell more food.

McConaughey, 55, also played an NFL coach during the advert, which aired during the game that saw the Philadelphia Eagles triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs last month.

Speaking on her eponymous podcast, Stewart told guest Kate Hudson she had just worked his McConaughey, who starred alongside the actor in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Fool’s Gold.

When Hudson asked whether McConaughey had been “wild” on set, Stewart replied: “He got me scared actually.”

She explained: “There I am, I’m a board member of Uber Eats and I’m the one who’s making the Caesar salad and Matthew, he had to play many characters in that commercial.

“He is a method actor, I think,” Stewart added. “Because he had to play 10 characters, and he got into each character. It takes him about 15 minutes.”

open image in gallery Martha Stewart has revealed Matthew McConaughey 'scared' her on the set of their Super Bowl advert ( Getty )

The lifestyle guru continued: “He’s grunting and breathing and jumping up and down. And that scared me,” she admitted.

Hudson appeared to empathise with Stewart, saying of his on set behaviour in the past: “He’d make weird sounds. He makes sounds and does crazy things.”

Stewart quipped in response: “You probably just wanted to tell him to shut the hell up.” To which, Hudson revealed: “You just wait, It’s like his warm-up…We have so much fun when we’re working. It’s been a long time.”

It comes after McConaughey received a rare standing ovation at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin for his new project this week.

open image in gallery McConaughey in the Uber Eats Super Bowl 2025 advert ( Uber Eats/YouTube )

The Dallas Buyers Club actor stars as the titular character in Andrew Patteron’s forthcoming musical western thriller The Rivals of Amziah King, alongside Cole Sprouse and Jake Horowitz.

In what marks McConaughey’s first return to the big screen in six years, the film follows an Oklahoma born-again Christian, who oversees his town’s tumultuous honey-producing operation after his estranged foster daughter (Angelina LookingGlass) unexpectedly returns.

However, he quickly discovers the honey industry is more ferocious than he expected and criminal activity threatens the livelihood he depends on.

“There’s some real innocence and a whole lot of heart and [a] momentous amount of spirit,” McConaughey said of the film. “Those are the reasons why I did it. It’s also some kind of musical!”