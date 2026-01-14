Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Miriam Margolyes has been left “bereft” over the death of her actor friend Marian Diamond, aged 89.

The Harry Potter actor, 85, announced the news in a tribute shared to Facebook, revealing the Brookside star had died “very suddenly” in University College Hospital (UCH). Margoyles called her “one of the angels in our business”.

Diamond’s screen acting career began in 1958, when she appeared in an episode of the British anthology series Armchair Theatre.

Over the next five decades, she appeared in the 1960s TV shows Jackanory, The Avengers, starring Patrick Macnee and Diana Rigg, and Sherlock Holmes, in which Douglas Wilmer played the eponymous detective.

Margolyes struck up a close bond with Diamond after they met in 1968 at the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh. “I loved her from then on,” the actor said.

In the 1970s, Diamond starred in 12 episodes of Tightrope, which featured future Coronation Street actor John Savident (Fred Elliott), and in 1992, Diamond was cast as the teacher Mrs Shackleton in Channel 4 soap Brookside. She also voiced Galadriel in a radio adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings.

open image in gallery Miriam Margolyes ‘bereft’ over death of actor friend Marian Diamon ( Popperfoto/Getty )

Diamond made just two TV appearances in the 2000s – starring in five episodes of cult sitcom The Armando Iannucci Shows and an episode of BBC soap Doctors.

Margolyes hailed Diamond as “endlessly generous, interested in others and thrilled by their success”, adding: “She was beautiful, gentle, full of fun, wise and perceptive.”

She wrote on Facebook: “Alas, on my mind is the sudden death last Monday, of my dear friend, Marian Diamond, at UCH in London, aged 89.

"I feel utterly bereft: a unique spirit has been taken very suddenly away from us. Her late sister, the casting director, Gillian Diamond and her close friend, the actor Hugh Dickson, both died in 2018. Gillian’s sons survive her.

open image in gallery Miriam Margolyes pays tribute to actor friend Marian Diamond ( Facebook )

"I hope they will share with her friends the funeral details. She deserves a full house. Marian, you’re held in my heart forever."

In 2025, Margolyes, who is renowned for her witty retorts and humorous commentary, hit out at reports alleging that she is at “death’s door” and reassured fans that she is “very much alive”.