Mandy Moore calls out hit-and-run driver who ‘rear-ended my family’

Mandy Moore has shared an Instagram post calling out an alleged hit-and-run driver for “rear-ending” her car while her family was inside.

The This is Us star, 41, recalled the encounter in a post shared to her Instagram Stories on Saturday (2 August).

She added that she and her family were unharmed, but that she hoped the driver would experience “karma”.

“The woman who rear ended my family and then drove off we pulled over, hope your karma finds you,” wrote Moore.

“Thankfully everyone was ok but what kind of human does that?”

Moore, known for her singing career and films such as The Princess Diaries and A Walk to Remember, is married to Taylor Goldsmith, the frontman of the American folk-rock band Dawes.

Mandy Moore photographed in April 2025 ( Getty Images )

The couple share three children: August, four, Oscar, two, and 10-month-old Louise.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Moore for further comment.

Earlier this year, Moore and her family were forced to evacuate their home amid the wildfires that swept through parts of Los Angeles in January.

Describing the damage to her property, she wrote on Instagram: “We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not liveable but mostly intact.

“We lost Taylor and griffin’s studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they’ve ever owned. We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in laws’. My brother and sister in law’s [house] – six weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong.”

Moore’s work on the hit drama series This is Us between 2016 and 2022 saw the actor earn widespread acclaim.

For the role of matriarch Rebecca Pearson, Moore earned nominations for an Emmy and a Golden Globe.