Ryan Murphy gives verdict on potential Luigi Mangione Netflix series

Ryan Murphy has hinted he could make a Netflix series about Luigi Mangione, the 27-year-old accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Murphy, 59, is the creator of Netflix’s anthology series Monster. The first season in 2022 dramatized the life and crimes of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, while last year’s second season examined the case of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who killed their parents.

An upcoming third season, about serial killer Ed Gein, is set to be released on October 3.

Speaking to Variety, Murphy said he is considering making a series about Mangione but thinks it’s still too early.

“We have a ‘maybe one day’ file,” said Murphy. “We know nothing about him. There was nothing to write — we didn’t have information yet. Maybe something will come out in the trial.”

Mangione, who has pleaded not guilty, is currently awaiting trial for the murder of Thompson, who was gunned down in Manhattan last December.

Luigi Mangione appearing in Manhattan state court in New York on September 16, 2025 ( Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP )

Earlier this month, his lawyers moved to have the murder case against him dismissed, arguing that it has become highly “politicized” and “prejudicial,” citing the perp walk where the accused killer was made to look like a “monster” out of “a Marvel movie.”

At a minimum, Mangione’s lawyers urged a federal judge in New York to block prosecutors from seeking the death penalty in the case, and called out Attorney General Pam Bondi for making “factually-misleading, prejudicial public statements.”

They went on to further argue that the indictment against him should be dismissed because of “false, damaging, public statements” made by Bondi and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and claimed that the staged perk walk on December 19, “violated Mangione’s right to due process such that this death penalty case should be dismissed.”

“Potential jurors—grand and petit—were imprinted with a scene out of a Marvel movie, with dozens of agents needed to protect the public from the shackled monster Mangione,” his lawyers wrote, referring to the heavily publicized perp walk.

The latest effort from Mangione’s defense team follows their success in getting two state terrorism charges against him dropped at the start of the month.

Justice Gregory Carro, of the New York Court of Claims, dropped the charges of murder in the second degree as an act of terrorism, and murder in the first degree in furtherance of terrorism, stating there was “insufficient” evidence provided.

Mangione is still facing second-degree murder charges and eight weapon-related charges.