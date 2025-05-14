Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This year might mark Jane Austen’s 250th birthday, but historian Lucy Worsley thinks women’s rights have not improved as drastically from the Regency period as people think.

Austen is known for novels Pride and Prejudice and Emma, in which its central women characters must navigate an era when the only way to secure inheritance and income was a prosperous marriage.

In an interview with the i Paper, historian and documentary star Worsley, the author of Jane Austen at Home, said: “I love Jane Austen, and yet I hear people say, ‘Why do we still need her?’

“Well, part of the answer is that the novels are all really entertaining, but also it’s because they have a message, which is that the world is not fair to women.”

Worsley added: “That was really obvious in the 1810s, and I’m sorry to say, I think these messages still hold meaning.”

She explained that there are still many situations where women feel like they have to marry for money. “It’s a trend on Instagram, for heaven’s sake! ‘How to find yourself a finance guy’.”

Last year, the song “I’m Looking for a Man in Finance” blew up on social media. The song was born from a TikTok post by Megan Boni (@girl_on_couch) and adapted for streaming by Billen Ted and David Guetta.

Fit To Rule: How Royal Illness Changed History presented by Lucy Worsley ( BBC )

The viral tune inspired countless more videos of young women swarming to Canary Wharf and bougie London bars in order to find themselves a financially eligible bachelor.

“It’s so Pride and Prejudice,” said Worsley. “I can’t believe we’re still there.”

Best-remembered by its 1995 TV adaptation starring a soaking wet Colin Firth, as well as the 2005 Kiera Knightly film, Pride and Prejudice follows the romance of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy.

Worsley described how she was raised by a second-wave feminist who was also the first woman in her family to go to university. “My mother wanted me to be [barrister, broadcaster and House of Lords peer] Helena Kennedy. I think my generations thought it was our job to do the things our mothers were held back from doing. That’s where I’m coming from.”

She added that: “Growing up in the 1970s, all the messages were, ‘You can do this, you can break through’.”

The second series of Worsley’s Radio 4 programme and podcast Lady Swindlers with Lucy Worsley was released on Tuesday (13 May).

The programme, which is made by an all-female team, explores the nefarious deeds carried out by the transgressive women of the past.

Worsley made clear that the podcast is implicitly feminist: “We say that right at the top; we have a very clear contemporary agenda.”