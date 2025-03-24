Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Love Island star Whitney Adebayo has revealed she was the target of racial abuse and death threats after she appeared in the Netflix series, Inside.

Adebayo, who finished second alongside her partner Lochan Nowacki on the 2023 series of Love Island, recently competed on KSI’s YouTuber reality show Inside, which puts a group of social media influencers in a house competing for a £1m prize pot.

The series first aired as a YouTube livestream last year before being picked up by Netflix for season two. It sees housemates purchase everyday items from an on-site shop that sells products at extortionate prices, and every penny spent is deducted from the final prize.

In a new Instagram post, Adebayo revealed that since appearing on the show, she has been the subject of “hateful messages, death threats and unjust treatment”.

Adebayo shared screenshots of vitriolic messages she had received, adding that although her participation in the show received mixed reactions from viewers, what she encountered the most was “the reality of racism”.

“I was a contestant on the show, where the goal was to win a million pounds while navigating the challenge of saving and spending money. I was a ‘spender’ by nature, which added some fun and drama to the show, but it’s important to remember that everything you saw was a part of the game, designed for entertainment,” she began.

“I understand that being in the spotlight brings criticism, but what I’ve experienced the past few days goes beyond criticism,” she said.

She continued: “This evil, hatred and pure racism should not be tolerated. The hateful messages, the death threats, and the unjust treatment I’ve received are not only hurtful, but they also serve as a reminder that racism is still very much embedded in British culture.”

open image in gallery Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki pictured in 2023 ( Getty Images )

Adebayo pointed out that the abuse shows “the way society can respond to women like me, women who stand out or don’t fit a certain mould of being cute and mute”.

She added: “To those who have tried to tear me down, I want to remind you: your hate doesn’t define me. It only fuels my determination to grow and to be unapologetically myself.”

“Love me or hate me, either way, I know you were entertained. You’re welcome,” she said.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Adebayo’s partner Nowacki shared his support for his girlfriend online, writing: “It’s a shocking and disgusting world we live in sometimes! For everyone that knows you knows you are kind and pure hearted! And I for one was definitely entertained! I love you!”

Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu added: “You are a Queen always remember that! Keep being you.”

Fellow contestant Mandi Vakili added: “U have the BIGGEST heart! Those who know KNOW.”

The show featured other social media influencers including Mya Mills, Mandi Vakili, George Clarke, Darryl Dwayne Granberry and footballer Patrice Evra.

Inside was won by three finalists, Cinna, PK Humble and Mills, who all decided to split the money, taking home £97,891 each.