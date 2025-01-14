Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Louis Theroux has issued a public invitation to interview tech billionaire Elon Musk.

On all sides of the political divide, the 54-year-old broadcaster and journalist has made a career out of getting deep under the skin of society’s most notorious figures.

Amid Musk’s slew of controversies, including his comments on the UK’s sexual assault laws and the Southport killings, Theroux has put out the call for the controversial Tesla owner to join him for a conversation on his self-titled The Louis Theroux podcast.

“I would 100% have him on,” he told Deadline. “I remember I half tongue-in-cheek and half for real sent a tweet out — and it was a tweet because it was before X — directed at him, saying, ‘Come on, Elon, come on the podcast. What are you afraid of?’ I’m sure it got lost in the cascade of his mentions, but he’s that kind of a guy that you never know.”

He explained that he finds the South African businessman fascinating.

“I find him endlessly interesting,” he continued. “He’s obviously been on a political journey.”

Theroux explained that he’d read around Musk’s life and interests including a biography of his life written by Walter Isaacson, as well as a New York Times article in which Musk describes being a fan of comedy.

“I wouldn’t say that I know he’s seen my programs, but if someone said he is a big fan of Weird Weekends, I wouldn’t be surprised,” Theroux continued.

Theroux said he found the controversial billionaire ‘endlessly interesting’ ( Getty )

“He has an orientation towards the UK, which may be part of his South African upbringing, and he is a consumer of off-beat comedy. I would love to have him on.”

Debating where it was ethical to platform him, Theroux said: “Well, if they already have one of the biggest platforms in the world, it’s not like I’m adding an extra weight to their visibility.”

“The risk feels somewhat removed from my shoulders,” he said. “Musk is already one of the most visible people on the planet. It would be an opportunity to understand what his mindset is, and what is behind this endless trolling he seems to be involved with.”

Theroux believes he would handle the conversation sensitively.

“With Musk in particular, because he is given so much space and has driven so much conversation around grooming gangs among other things in a way that is so unhealthy for civic society and our sense of ourselves as a culture, the very least you can do is attempt to set the record straight,” he said.