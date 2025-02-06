Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lottie Moss broke down in tears on Celebrity Bear Hunt as she reflected on her visit to rehab for substance abuse and depression.

The model, who is the younger half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, is appearing on the new Netflix programme that sees a group of 12 celebrities hunted by survival expert Bear Grylls in a jungle in Costa Rica.

Speaking to her co-stars, Moss emotionally opened up about a difficult period when she was dealing with substance abuse and depression that eventually led to her mum suggesting she went to rehab.

“I didn't feel anything. I didn't care if I lived or died,” she said. “’I would have run it into the ground to be honest and my mum said, "You need to go into rehab'"

Moss admitted that her experience in rehab made her feel better “but it didn’t really work”.

When asked by TV personality Steph McGovern about what worked for her, Moss told the group: “Nothing. I'm not going to lie to you guys, before coming in here I was about to go to rehab again.”

The model put her face in her hands and started sobbing, as campmates including singer Una Healy and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas gathered around her in support.

Moss previously revealed that she started using drugs and alcohol early on as a “crutch” when attending fashion industry events as a teenager.

open image in gallery Lottie Moss on 'Celebrity Bear Hunt' ( Netflix )

“There were people in positions of power that were giving me drugs and alcohol when I was very young and so it didn't seem bad to me,” she said.

She continued: “When you have people around you who are enabling you, I am talking at high fashion events and people are in a penthouse suite, and its people that are working for a brand that is very well known and they're sat there doing drugs with you as a 19-year-old.”

Speaking on Jamie Laing’s Private Parts podcast in 2022, Moss said she was initially in denial about having depression as she didn’t want people to feel sorry for her.

“I didn’t realise I had [depression] for a very long time. I just thought everyone felt this way...and I thought you just kind of get through it,” Moss explained.

“I couldn’t get out of bed in the morning. I quit modelling; I was doing some OnlyFans but not really. I didn’t recognise myself.”

open image in gallery Lottie Moss on 'Celebrity Bear Hunt' ( Netflix )

Describing how she avoided her own emotions at the time, Moss said she surrounded herself with people who “only wanted [her] there because [she] was drinking and a fun time”.

“I always wanted to be the fun one, and then I got to the point that my mum and best friend came to me and said: ‘You need to get rehab because you are so depressed’.”

open image in gallery Lottie Moss pictured in 2023 ( Getty Images )

Moss appears on Celebrity Bear Hunt alongside former rugby union player Danny Cipriani, interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, model Leomie Anderson, former Spice Girl Mel B and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

In The Independent’s two-star review of the series, TV critic Nick Hilton wrote the show is “is kitsch without being camp, and overcooked where it ought to be raw”.

“The casting team should be applauded for putting together a set of celebrities who actually justify the term, but perhaps a surfeit of riders and allowances have blunted Bear’s teeth. Unlike the Aussie outback, this Costa Rican beach resort feels almost hospitable, more like a spa retreat than the eviscerated hollow of a camel’s stomach.”