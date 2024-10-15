Lost star says he regrets ‘bad behaviour’ during time on hit US show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A former actor from the hit TV series Lost has admitted that he now regrets his behaviour while appearing on the show.

Ian Somerhalder played Boone Carlyle in 32 episodes of the hit USA drama, having been one of the initial survivors of the Oceanic Flight 815 crash, along with the character’s stepsister Shannon Rutherford, played by Maggie Grace.

Somerhalder’s time on the show didn’t last too long as Boone was killed off in season one and made sporadic appearances in season three and six.

The role was one of Somerhalder’s earliest in his career, which later saw him cast as Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries – but he has now expressed regret about his time on Lost.

Speaking to People, the 45-year-old said: “I don’t think I would really change anything other than maybe with Lost.”

He continued: “I maybe complained about craft service or something, showed up late twice, actually really late once. I was so tired from the night before, I slept through my alarms. That’s about as far as I can go.”

After starring in 171 episodes of The Vampire Diaries, and following the cancellation of V-Wars in 2019, Somerhalder has taken a step back from acting to raise a family with his wife, Twilight actor Nikki Reed.

“Once you reach a certain level, you’re like, ‘Okay, I want to focus on family and the future of farming and food and energy and the big things,’” explained the star.

open image in gallery Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder attend the 27th annual EMA (Environmental Media Association) awards in 2017 ( AFP/Getty Images )

“I don’t need to chase awards and anything that would make me feel better about myself. It feels like it was yesterday. But then also too, you realise this was sort of lifetimes ago. I feel such enormous gratitude for this piece of IP and the journey and the character and all the writing both from Lost and from Vampire Diaries.”

Since its conclusion in 2010, Lost, which follows survivors of the doomed Oceanic flight, has regularly been featured on polls compiling the greatest shows of all time. It turned 20 in September.

The show was added to Netflix in both the UK and US.