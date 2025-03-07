Lorraine Kelly reveals black eye after ‘silly’ fall at home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lorraine Kelly has cleared up concern after fans noticed she had a swollen eye while delivering her Thursday morning edition of Lorraine.

The 65-year-old presenter has now revealed that she sustained a black eye after a fall at her home.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills on his breakfast show on Friday (7 March), Kelly told the host that she toppled into an ornamental rhino while carrying a basket of washing.

“I fell over,” she said. “I had washing in my hands in my washing basket as you do. There was a step, and then I fell over the step, and my slippers are too big for me, and I landed on a rhino. We’ve got a massive big wooden rhino that we brought back from Africa.”

“It’s made from solid wood and the thing is, I couldn’t stop myself because I had my hands full of washing,” she added.

Kelly appeared on the show wearing a pair of large diamante-trimmed sunglasses to hide her black eye. She lifted up the shades to reveal her black eye to Mills, who gasped on air, saying, “Oh Lorraine!”

“It’s a cracker, isn’t it?” she joked. “I’ll put my glasses back on because I don’t want to frighten you.”

A listener called Fiona phoned into the programme saying that they recently had a fall and felt “silly and embarrassed”, to which Kelly replied, “I feel silly too!”

open image in gallery ( BBC )

She added that after presenting her Thursday morning programme, fans had been speculating about whether she had undergone dermal filler cosmetic treatment due to the puffy appearance of her eye.

“They thought I had either allergies or fillers,” she said, adding that she would never undergo cosmetic surgery.

“I’ve had too many women on my show who look like they’re from Star Trek or something weird,” she said. “I think people take it too far.”

open image in gallery Lorraine Kelly appeared on ITV on Thursday with a swollen eye ( ITV )

Kelly was presenting her self-titled ITV breakfast show on Thursday when fans noticed that her eye looked swollen underneath her makeup.

“I was wondering if you’re ok as your eye seems swollen recently,” wrote one fan on social media, as another added, “What has happened to Lorraine? Her face and eyes look swollen.”

She wrote on X/Twitter after Thursday’s show: “I actually took a tumble over my own two feet at home and bashed into our big wooden rhino (as you do) my fab make up artist @HelenHandMakeUp expertly covered up the damage to my eye – I’ve a right keeker!”