The BBC has unveiled its comprehensive Christmas radio line-up, featuring a debut for TV presenter Lorraine Kelly on Radio 2.

Kelly is set to take over Jeremy Vine’s slot during the festive period, while the station will also host a special celebrating the music of Stevie Wonder, presented by Jane McDonald and Trevor Nelson.

A tribute to the career of the late DJ Johnnie Walker is also planned.

Over on Radio 4, listeners can anticipate a festive edition of Desert Island Discs with Kate Winslet. The station will mark 75 years of the enduring radio soap The Archers, alongside broadcasting a Christmas Day service live from Leeds Cathedral and Midnight Mass from Liverpool.

Further cultural offerings include a new adaptation of PG Wodehouse’s Joy In The Morning and a fresh performance of TS Eliot’s Murder In The Cathedral.

Radio 1 will be the exclusive home for the official Christmas number one reveal, and its popular presenter takeover will return, offering new DJs the chance to front some of the network’s most recognised programmes.

Meanwhile, Radio 3 aims to "blend tradition, reflection and celebration" with its Carols Across The Country initiative, live broadcasts spanning from dawn to dusk, and an Advent service from St John’s College, Cambridge, commemorating Sir John Rutter’s 80th birthday.

The BBC’s Orchestras and Choirs will also be presenting concerts on the station throughout the festive season.

Radio 5 Live will feature live sport and special shows, including Elis James and John Robins celebrating their 500th episode, Roman Kemp and Tom Grennan’s festive You About? and The Wayne Rooney Show.

On Radio 6 Music, Jarvis Cocker and Bill Nighy will sit in for Iggy Pop, Beth Ditto will curate indie disco hits, Nick Grimshaw will reflect on the year, and Craig Charles will present his funk and soul show.

The BBC’s 39 local radio stations will see presenter and Church of England Reverend Frances Finn lead a nationwide seasonal service.

Kate Phillips, BBC chief content officer, said: “Christmas on BBC Radio and BBC Sounds is all about bringing people together through the power of audio.

“This year, we’re offering listeners an extraordinary mix of music, drama, comedy and conversation – from festive favourites to brand-new specials.

“Whether you’re tuning in for iconic voices, family entertainment or inspiration and reflection, we’re proud to make BBC Radio the soundtrack to the season.”

A full detailed schedule will be available on the BBC website.