Lorraine Kelly apologies to Matt Baker’s wife Nicola after on-air mix-up

Lorraine Kelly smoothly handled an on-air mix-up after she referred to Matt Baker’s wife Nicola using the wrong name.

The ITV stalwart, 65, sat down with Countryfile host Matt and author Nicola during her mid-morning show on Monday (9 June).

After Nicola explained how she decided to start writing her children’s fiction series so that “kids reading it would feel like they’re experiencing farm life”, Kelly then praised the book’s illustrations by Rachael Dean.

A little later in the interview, however, Kelly seemed to confuse the two women’s names when she asked Nicola and Matt a question about their relationship.

“Now you two met when you were babies, right, teenagers?” Kelly asked, before adding: “Had you, though, Rachael…?”

The host quickly corrected herself, continuing: “Sorry, Nicola! I’m getting mixed up.”

open image in gallery Kelly briefly mixed-up two names during her interview ( ITV )

Matt, 47, met Nicola, a physiotherapist when he was performing at a disco show in Cleethorpes as a teenager before finding fame as a presenter on Blue Peter.

The couple married in 2004 and are parents to two children, 17-year-old Luke and 15-year-old Molly. They have appeared in the Channel 4 TV show Our Farm in the Dales, which follows the Bakers as they work on the family’s organic sheep farm near Durham.

Matt recently praised Nicola’s writing career in an interview on Gabby Logan’s The Mid-Point podcast

open image in gallery The couple have been married since 2004 ( Getty Images )

“She’s flying now and it’s done her so [much] good, do you know what I mean?” he told the sports presenter, adding: “I’m so excited for her and I’m so proud of her.”

Last month, ITV confirmed that Kelly’s show will air from 9.30am to 10am, rather than taking its usual hour-long slot from 9am to 10am, from January 2026 as part of a wider shake-up of the broadcaster’s morning line-up.

Kelly will also present the show for five days a week from next year, meaning that she will no longer take Fridays off. Lorraine will only run seasonally though, with Good Morning Britain taking over her slot for 22 weeks of the year.