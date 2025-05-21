Lorraine Kelly shares upbeat post with fans amid ITV cuts to her show
The beloved TV star has recently been in recovery from surgery
On Tuesday (20 May) it was announced that Lorraine Kelly’s morning show was to be slashed in half by ITV bosses.
Despite the devastating news, the beloved host who underwent surgery earlier this month, took to Instagram to share a positive health update with her fans.
Shortly before the upsetting announcement, she posted a smiling photo of her relaxing in the garden and soaking up the sun.
She wrote: “The sun is shining, I’m on the mend, and it feels so good to be getting back in the garden.”
She was celebrating her recovery from her recent preventative surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes.
While she was enjoying the weather, ITV bosses announced that her one-hour morning show would be cut in half, now airing for 30 minutes a day for 30 weeks a year.
From January 2026, the show will air from 9:30am to 10am, with the extra half an hour being given to Good Morning Britain, the show that proceeds Lorraine.
They also announced that This Morning and Loose Women will continue but share production resources to cut costs.
ITV claimed that the savings made from the cuts will go towards dramas and major sporting events, including the next football World Cup.
Kevin Lygo, ITV’s head of TV, said: “These changes allow us to reinvest across our programming and continue delivering the shows viewers love.”
Lygo added: “I recognise that our plans will have an impact on staff off screen in our Daytime production teams, and we will work with ITV Studios and ITN as they manage these changes to produce the shows differently from next year and support them through this transition.
“Daytime has been a core element of ITV’s schedule for over 40 years and these changes will set ITV up to continue to bring viewers award-winning news, views and discussion as we enter our eighth decade.”
Kelly has hosted the self-titled programme since 2010 but there has been recent speculation about her future on the channel.
The TV star is currently on the mend from the keyhole surgery she had earlier this month to remove an ovarian cyst.
She said: “It was keyhole surgery to get rid of my ovaries and fallopian tubes. Keyhole is amazing. I've got three new holes in my body, all healing beautifully.”
Kelly had first discovered the issue back in January on a flight home from India. She said: “On the flight I had terrible, terrible pain, and it was [an ovarian] cyst that had burst.”
After a scan, doctors noticed that one of her ovaries looked "a bit dodgy" and recommended that they were removed as a precaution.
