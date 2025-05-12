Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ranvir Singh has revealed she was rushed to hospital after misdiagnosing appendicitis as a stomach ache.

The Good Morning Britain host said that she left it so long to get herself checked out that her appendix burst and she had to undergo “urgent surgery”.

Singh was due to host ITV daytime series Lorraine on Friday (9 May) in Lorraine Kelly’s place, but viewers were left confused when Andi Peters materialised in the presenter’s chair instead.

It turns out that Singh had been taken ill with a stomach ache hours after presenting Lorraine two days before – and by midnight that night, she discovered her appendix had ruptured.

She told her Instagram followers on Monday (12 May): “The bacteria had spread and infected my blood.”

Appendicitis is caused by bacteria collecting in the appendix, causing infection and abdominal pain. In rare cases the appendix may burst, releasing the bacteria into the abdominal cavity causing peritonitis, which can be fatal.

Doctors suggest treating patients with suspected appendicitis with antibiotics and “watching and waiting”. If there is no improvement in 48 hours, the patients should have surgery.

open image in gallery Ranvir Singh reveals she was rushed to hospital with a ruptured appendix ( Instafgram )

Singh said she had a “pretty nasty few days” and said she is now taking the week off work to recover.

Sharing her experience, Singh wrote: ‘Had a fab time as always hosting @lorraine last Wednesday wearing this gorgeous linen white pinstripe suit, felt a bit drained and foggy in the morning but nothing a couple of coffees couldn’t sort out.

‘I’m off air – all good – and at 10.30am I feel this sudden stomach ache. I stay in bed all day. Turns out I had a ruptured appendix and had urgent surgery at midnight on Thursday!”

open image in gallery Ranvir Singh was rushed to hospital with a ruptured appendix ( Instagram )

She added: ‘Woke up 5am on Friday morning, high on anaesthetic and certain I could get into work to host the show as normal.”

Singh said that she is “sore and shuffling round”, joking: “It’s the boredom that will kill me.”

When Peters presented Lorraine in Singh’s place on Friday, he told viewers: “First thing’s first, I’ve just got to say get well soon to Ranvir who can’t be here today, which is why they have drafted in a man in a bright orange shirt just to make sure you are awake this morning.”

open image in gallery Ranvir Singh is recovering at home after undergoing emergency surgery ( Getty Images )

He added: “Get well soon, Ranvir. We send you all of our love.”