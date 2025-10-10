BBC unveils first look at new Lord of the Flies series from Adolescence creator

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has released the first images of its new adaptation of Lord of the Flies, which has been written by Adolescence’s Jack Thorne.

The four-part series, expected to arrive on the BBC in 2026, is the first time William Golding’s influential 1954 novel has been adapted for TV.

New images show the young cast, many of whom are making their professional acting debuts – much like Adolescence breakout Owen Cooper.

The cast includes Winston Sawyers as Ralph, Lox Pratt as Jack, David McKenna as Piggy, Ike Talbut as Simon, Thomas Connor as Roger, Noah and Cassius Flemming as twins Sam and Eric, Cornelius Brandreth as Maurice and Tom Page-Turner as Bill.

The boys were cast after an open call by casting director Nina Gold, who has previously worked on Game of Thrones and Baby Reindeer. Pratt was recently cast as Draco Malfoy in the forthcoming Harry Potter series.

open image in gallery Lox Pratt oversees the ‘biguns’ and ‘littluns’ in ‘Lord of the Flies’ ( BBC/Eleven/Lisa Tomasetti )

The cast are all part of an ensemble of more than 30 boys, who filmed on location in Malaysia.

In Golding’s seminal 1954 novel, a group of schoolboys wash up alone on a tropical island after a devastating plane crash. In an attempt to remain civil and create a sense of society, the boys split themselves into two camps, “biguns” and “littluns”.

The group is led by Ralph, who is supported by the group’s intellectual, Piggy. However, Jack, who is in charge of signal fire duty, is more interested in hunting and vying for leadership and soon begins to draw other boys away from the order of the group, which ultimately leads to tragedy. Each episode is titled after the story’s four main characters Ralph, Piggy, Simon and Jack

Thorne’s adaptation is being billed as faithful to Golding’s book, delving further into themes of human nature, loss of innocence and boyhood masculinity.

open image in gallery Lox Pratt as Jack in ‘Lord of the Flies’ ( BBC/Eleven/J Redza )

The show has been directed by Marc Munden, best known for his work on miniseries The Sympathizer and National Treasure.

Lord of the Flies, first published by Faber for what was then an unknown author, has become one of the most popular books on the English curriculum for the last 70 years. William Golding won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1983.

To date, the book has been adapted into a movie three times, the most celebrated of which was Peter Brook’s 1963 version, which was nominated for the Palme d'Or award at the Cannes Film Festival.