Loose Women star Myleene Klass has shared the terrifying moment she was robbed in her own home.

The 46-year-old opened up about the ordeal while the panel discussed how Towie star Mark Wright, and his pregnant wife and Coronation Street actor Michelle Keegan, barricaded themselves in the bedroom of their £3.5m mansion as masked raiders broke in earlier this week.

Klass explained that she was a new mother at the time, while her daughter was a baby. “She was in her cot, so she was really tiny,” she told the panel.

She was on the phone to a friend who “heard the whole thing happening in real time” and rang the police.

Explaining how she first realised there was an intruder in the house, Klass explained the chilling moment she “saw a shadow go past”.

“I didn't even think about it, I just thought it was a cat going past the security lights,” she said.

“Then a second shadow went past, it was very clearly a man, I said to her ‘I think there's someone trying to come in the house’.” As her friend panicked, she tried to get her to keep quiet.

“It's like you said, you don't know how you're going to react in that scenario.”

Myleene Klass was robbed in her own home as a new mother ( ITV )

Matters got worse as Klass checked the security camera and saw there were others ready to raid.

“I looked at the security camera and I could see there was a van as well,” she added. “That's three people that I'd figured out were trying to come into the house.”

She added: “I'm on my own, I'm a new mum. It's utterly terrifying. It really is. I stood up.”

Her immediate reaction was to begin screaming. “Something takes you over. In fact, it was my girlfriend who said I sounded like an animal.

“She said: ‘I've never ever heard you sound like that before’. I raised all kind of hell!' I went mad, they must have wondered who on earth's house they are trying to break into. I went mad! I chased them off the property.

“I was screaming the place down, the police came really quickly because my friend had called them.” It took a while for Klass to realise what had happened but says she was grateful she was on the phone.

Since the incident, Klass, who is now a mother of three, says she is “extremely security conscious”.

“My kids will tell you all about it - internal door locks, security,” she said. “You try and take as many precautions as you can and I tell my kids this is what you do if someone comes in, this is where we go.”