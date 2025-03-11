Loose Women replaced in ITV schedule in major daytime shake-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kaye Adams surprised Loose Women viewers when she announced the daytime chat show would not be returning to screens for its usual scheduling this week.

During the programme on Monday (March 10), Adams took to screens alongside co-hosts Jane Moore, Judi Love and Coleen Nolan for a celebration of Nolan's 60th birthday.

However, as the programme drew to a close, Adams revealed Loose Women would not air for the rest of the week due to ITV’s Cheltenham Festival coverage.

“That is it for today. Thank you to all of your loved ones and Brenda (Lewis) for flying in from your holiday this morning and most of all to Coleen,” she said as the episode concluded.

“We are off for the rest of the week sadly but we will be back next Wednesday but for now a very very happy 60th to the wonderful Coleen Nolan,” Adams signed off.

Loose Women ordinarily airs on ITV every weekday from 12.30pm but the Cheltenham Festival will take its place and broadcast in a lengthy stretch from 1pm to 4.30pm, with Ed Chamberlin presenting the coverage.

ITV’s Cheltenham programming will also include analysis from Mick Fitzgerald, AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh as well as commentary from Richard Hoiles.

open image in gallery Coleen Nolan in tears on 'Loose Women' during 60th birthday celebration ( ITV )

During Nolan’s 60th birthday celebration, the presenter broke down in tears when she realised her family and friends were in the Loose Women audience.

The episode marked the first time that all of Nolan’s three children, Jake, 32, Shane, 36, and Ciara, 24, had been in the studio at the same time.

Speaking about her age during the live show, Nolan said: “How do I feel? I feel great about turning 60. I believe that age is still a number.”

She added: “Physically, I'm feeling it, but mentally I feel great….I feel a little bit scared.”

open image in gallery Coleen Nolan with her sister Linda who died aged 65 after a long illness with cancer this January ( PA Archive )

The birthday celebration comes after Nolan was left “utterly devastated” by the death of her sister Linda, who died aged 65, following a long illness with cancer this January.

“Linda was a beacon of love, kindness and strength,” she said in a post on Instagram at the time.

“Her wit, humour and laughter was infectious, her presence could light up any room. Linda had a heart full of compassion and always knew how to bring comfort and joy to those around her.”