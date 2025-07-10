Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung has one important request for fans ahead of the show’s season three premiere: “Please don’t threaten to kill someone.”

Tung, 22, leads Amazon Prime Video’s hit adaptation of Jenny Han’s romance trilogy as Isabel “Belly” Conklin, who finds herself in a complicated love triangle with two brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

The third and final season, premiering July 15, features a two-year time jump. As Belly approaches the end of her junior year in college, she’s looking forward to another summer with her soulmate, Jeremiah.

“Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life,” reads an official logline. “Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same.”

In a new interview with Teen Vogue, Tung addressed the anticipated strong reactions to the show’s messy three-way romance.

open image in gallery Lola Tung returns as Isabel 'Belly' Conklin in the third and final season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' ( Getty )

“I think we see with a lot of these love-triangle stories, people want the leading girl to end up with someone,” she acknowledged. “When people have an attachment to the characters, they want to see it come together at the end. I’m so grateful that they care so much, but people get a little scary about it.”

She made a heartfelt plea: “Please don’t threaten to kill someone if something doesn’t go your way. I promise you, it’s not that serious. Jenny [Han] is so smart and she cares so much about the story and making it the best story that it can be. It will be okay.”

open image in gallery Gavin Casalegno (left) as Jeremiah and Lola Tung (right) as Belly in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season three ( Prime Video )

However, if the show chooses to closely follow its source material, a majority of fans will likely be overjoyed by the ending.

Debuting in 2022, The Summer I Turned Pretty charmed audiences with its picturesque, fictional New England town of Cousins Beach, where a majority of the drama ensued.

“When we were filming that first season, it was truly like summer camp,” Tung told Teen Vogue. “We would just hang out together and go to the beach and be like, ‘Oh my God, can you believe that we're getting to do this thing that we love with each other?’ I can't even explain the feeling, but I will always remember it and have those memories.”

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty will be available to stream in full July 15 on Prime Video.