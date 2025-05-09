Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV presenting duo Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer have explained why they don’t see each other outside of their professional duties.

The Location Location Location hosts have worked together since 2000 – but have now shone a light on their offscreen relationship, revealing that they don’t spend time with each other when the cameras stop rolling.

“We don’t socialise because we work so much together,” said Allsopp, 53.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, Spencer, 55, was quick to the point out that this was not due to any bad blood between them.

“We’re very, very fond of each other,” he said. “There’s no one else who’s been through this experience.

“I put Kirstie among the most important people in my life.”

Allsopp added: “In the most significant parts of our lives, we’ve been there for each other. I think Phil was one of the first people I ever told I was pregnant.”

Earlier this year, Spencer was unable to attend Allsopp’s wedding due to the secretive and last-minute nature of the ceremony.

In January, Allsopp tied the knot with real estate entrepreneur Ben Andersen, with whom she shares sons Oscar Hercules and Bay Atlas, after more than two decades together.

She said the 70 invited guests had initially been told they were attending Andersen’s 64th birthday, and were only informed of the true reason behind the gathering three days before the event.

open image in gallery ‘Location Location Location’ hosts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer don’t socialise ( Channel 4 )

The couple were married at Grosvenor Chapel in Mayfair, which is the location of the Love Actually wedding between Keira Knightley’s Juliet and Chiwetel Ejofor’s Peter.

In another nod to the 2003 romcom – made by Allsopp’s neighbour Richard Curtis – the service included the Beatles 1967 hit “All You Need Is Love”.

Allsopp previously said she felt no huge need to get married, and has claimed that she and Andersen swore they would never tie the knot 10 days into their relationship, eschewing the modern trend for “overblown” weddings.

In 2020, she told reporters: “I have no problem being a middle-aged girlfriend with an even older middle-aged boyfriend. And I have learnt from the very best, as we live next door to the most famous happily unmarried couple – Richard Curtis and Emma Freud.”

open image in gallery Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp have hosted ‘Location Location Location’ since 2000 ( Getty Images )

In the time since, however, Curtis and Freud did get married. The filmmaking couple, who share four children, were together for over 30 years before tying the knot in 2023.

Meanwhile, Spencer has been married to his wife Fiona since 2001.

Location Location Location, which airs on Channel 4, sees Allsopp and Spencer attempt to find the perfect home for a different set of buyers each week. The property show is on its 42nd series and has aired a total of 401 episodes.