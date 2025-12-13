Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lindsay Lohan will lend her voice to Maggie Simpson in this weekend’s new episode of The Simpsons.

The character has rarely spoken in the long-running and beloved animated series. Her first word was famously delivered by Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor in the 1992 episode “Lisa’s First Word”.

This Sunday’s episode, titled “Parahormonal Activity”, is set a handful of years in the future and follows Bart as a teenager as he learns to drive.

Lohan posted a teaser clip on her Instagram account, which sees Bart angrily announcing his intention to drive himself to school.

Maggie becomes upset and Marge quickly hushes her and urges her to rest her voice, a nod to how infrequently the character speaks.

However, Maggie then blurts out: “Please don’t let Bart drive, it’s too scary! He drives so wiggly and everybody honks at us and yells bad words and shows us fingers!”

open image in gallery Lindsay Lohan voices Maggie in a new episode of 'The Simpsons' ( Fox )

open image in gallery Lindsay Lohan at the premiere of ‘Freakier Friday’ earlier this year ( Getty )

Fans on social media have pointed out that it’s fitting Lohan is taking on a role once played by Taylor, as Lohan previously portrayed the Cleopatra star in the 2012 biopic Liz & Dick.

On X, one fan wrote: “I'm surprised that Lindsay Lohan actually fits really well as Maggie. She works really well. Plus, it's just nice to see her doing so much better now than she was years ago.”

Another added: “Oh it's great to see a future episode where Maggie actually talks! Love Lindsey's voice acting for her so far.”

When Lohan starred in the sequel Freakier Friday earlier this year, Adam White argued in The Independent that she deserved to have a better career.

“For all the sort-of comebacks Lohan has made over the last decade (remember when she was in the Sky One comedy Sick Note?), it does feel as if this current one might actually take,” he wrote.

“Not because Freakier Friday is meant to be very good – in her review, The Independent’s critic Clarisse Loughrey was adamant Lohan deserves better material – but because it’s a safe and likely invaluable business decision, carried by nostalgia (Lohan’s cameo in last year’s film adaptation of the Mean Girls musical was a wise move, too) and smartly gets her back in Disney’s good graces.

“Next up? A limited series – and a drama, at that – about a compulsive liar. ‘This is the first time where I don’t have to have a romantic interest, where I don’t have to kiss someone at the end of the movie,’ Lohan said in May. ‘Which is so refreshing – to not have to be that girl for once.’”