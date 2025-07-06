Too Much star Megan Stalter reveals she was terrified when Lena Dunham first messaged her
‘Panic set in,’ actor said
Too Much star Megan Stalter has admitted she was terrified when writer Lena Dunham first approached her to be part of the forthcoming Netflix show.
The 10-episode romantic comedy series stars Stalter, who’s best known for her role as the chaotic nepo baby Kayla in the Emmy-winning comedy show Hacks, alongside White Lotus actor Will Sharpe.
Speaking to The Guardian, Stalter said that Dunham, who has won two Golden Globes for her 2012 series Girls, first messaged her on social media to discuss her being involved in the project.
“I was at home: this really bad apartment in Laurel Canyon [in the Hollywood Hills],” she said.
“The area is haunted, and it was actually a really scary building, and nothing ever got fixed because apparently in the lease I signed they didn’t have to repair anything!”
She continued: “We were just about to start filming Hacks again. And there Lena was in my DMs [direct messages]...That’s when I lost my mind. Panic set in.
Stalter said she doesn’t ordinarily “fan girl over people” but with Dunham, it was different. “She’s a creative genius,” she said. “I’m such a Girls nut, and always felt so connected to her.”
She added: “Anything she wanted me to do, I would obviously say yes.”
Dunham co-wrote Too Much with her husband, British musician Luis Felber, and the series is loosely inspired by their relationship.
“I think obviously the seeds of it came from our life, and then once you begin writing, you find out who the characters are and you take a journey that moves away from it,” she said.
“I always like to write from a place that begins with the personal, because I think personal stories are universal – and then see what it has in store for me.”
Too Much follows Jessica, portrayed by Stalter, a New York workaholic in her mid-30s who relocates to London after a painful break-up.
There, she meets Felix, played by Sharpe, with whom she shares an unexpected connection.
Too Much is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday, 10 July.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments