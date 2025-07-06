Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Too Much star Megan Stalter has admitted she was terrified when writer Lena Dunham first approached her to be part of the forthcoming Netflix show.

The 10-episode romantic comedy series stars Stalter, who’s best known for her role as the chaotic nepo baby Kayla in the Emmy-winning comedy show Hacks, alongside White Lotus actor Will Sharpe.

Speaking to The Guardian, Stalter said that Dunham, who has won two Golden Globes for her 2012 series Girls, first messaged her on social media to discuss her being involved in the project.

“I was at home: this really bad apartment in Laurel Canyon [in the Hollywood Hills],” she said.

“The area is haunted, and it was actually a really scary building, and nothing ever got fixed because apparently in the lease I signed they didn’t have to repair anything!”

She continued: “We were just about to start filming Hacks again. And there Lena was in my DMs [direct messages]...That’s when I lost my mind. Panic set in.

Stalter said she doesn’t ordinarily “fan girl over people” but with Dunham, it was different. “She’s a creative genius,” she said. “I’m such a Girls nut, and always felt so connected to her.”

Lena Dunham, Megan Stalter and Fergie at the ‘Too Much’ premiere ( Getty Images )

She added: “Anything she wanted me to do, I would obviously say yes.”

Dunham co-wrote Too Much with her husband, British musician Luis Felber, and the series is loosely inspired by their relationship.

“I think obviously the seeds of it came from our life, and then once you begin writing, you find out who the characters are and you take a journey that moves away from it,” she said.

“I always like to write from a place that begins with the personal, because I think personal stories are universal – and then see what it has in store for me.”

Too Much follows Jessica, portrayed by Stalter, a New York workaholic in her mid-30s who relocates to London after a painful break-up.

There, she meets Felix, played by Sharpe, with whom she shares an unexpected connection.

Too Much is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday, 10 July.