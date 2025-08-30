Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Fans say goodbye to longtime ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso as he retires

Corso has been with ‘College GameDay’ since its inception in 1987

Caitlin Hornik
in New York
Saturday 30 August 2025 11:05 EDT
Comments
Lee Corso is retiring from ESPN's 'College GameDay'
Lee Corso is retiring from ESPN's 'College GameDay' (Getty)

Lee Corso is synonymous with college football.

For nearly 75 years, first as a Florida State player, then as a coach and later an analyst, Corso has been the face of many a college football game day — until now.

Corso, 90, will bid farewell to ESPN’s College GameDay, a three-hour precursor to the week’s college football games, Saturday after 38 years of providing insight and analysis, and sharing predictions by donning mascot heads, a practice he began in 1996. Since its inception, Corso is 286-144 over 340 mascot headgear selections. He also became known for his trademark catchphrase: “Not so fast, my friend.”

As the 2025 college football season gets fully underway this weekend, fans were excited yet devastated by Corso’s retirement. Some drove 12 hours to see Corso’s final show in person in Columbus, Ohio where he will make the final mascot headgear pick of his storied career.

“I am not ready for Lee Corso’s final Headgear Pick. You can bet that I will not be dry-eyed by the end of @CollegeGameDay today. Not one ounce of shame,” one fan wrote on X.

Lee Corso is retiring from ESPN's 'College GameDay'
Lee Corso is retiring from ESPN's 'College GameDay' (Getty)
Recommended

“Lee Corso is 90 years old and people can’t get enough of him still. We can all strive to be that loved,” someone wrote as another echoed: “Today we lay to rest a college football tradition like no other. Lee Corso, we will miss you.”

“Been watching Lee Corso for quite some time! Congrats on retirement,” another wrote.

Corso announced his retirement in April, saying at the time: “My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years. I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement.”

In honor of his final show, Corso showed up Saturday in a black tuxedo, saying he wanted to go out “in style.”

Tributes and messages of congratulations have also poured in from around the football world, including from those who have co-anchored College GameDay with Corso.

For Saturday’s show, Corso’s colleagues donned headgear of their own in a nod to their friend and co-anchor: giant Corso heads.

Footage of the moment shared by ESPN via X was captioned: “The Lee Corso headgear ... The College GameDay crew honoring Lee Corso on his final show.”

College GameDay will continue with hosts Rece Davis, Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit, in addition to appearances from Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Jen Lada, Jess Sims, Pete Thamel, Steve “Stanford Steve” Coughlin, and Katie Feeney.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in