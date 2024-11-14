Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI has predicted that the forthcoming fight between boxing legend Mike Tyson and Jake Paul “will not be close at all.”

KSI, real name Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji, shared his thoughts on the fight, which will be live-streamed on Netflix on Friday (November 15).

The fight had originally been scheduled for July 20 but was ultimately postponed after Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles.

“Jake Paul will knock out Mike Tyson. This will not be close at all,” KSI tweeted. “Boxing is a young man’s game and Mike is 58 years old. They’re sending a lamb to the slaughter and it’s disgusting.”

KSI, 31, previously fought Paul’s older brother, Logan, to a draw in an amateur bout in 2018. The two later reunited in the ring in 2019 with KSI beating Logan, 29, via a split decision in a professional contest.

The British YouTuber had also challenged 27-year-old Jake to a fight at the time; however, KSI ended up taking a three-year hiatus from the ring. He returned to boxing in August 2022 and appeared to receive an agreement to fight Jake, but that fight still has yet to happen.

In June, KSI issued his “final offer” to fight Jake in May 2025, sharing that it would give him “all the time in the world to be ready.”

Boxers and Prime co-founders KSI and Logan Paul faced-off in 2018 and 2019 ( Getty Images )

He went on to suggest that the fight be held in the U.S. “just to make you that bit more happy.”

“But that is it when it comes to giving you advantages,” KSI said in a video posted to X. “I mean, first of all, we agreed to fight at 180 lbs, but then you decided to run away and fight Nate Diaz instead.

“Jake, I’m tired of this bulls***. Get off the cycle, and let’s make this work. We’ve got weight to lose, and we’ve both have plenty of time to do it. 185 lbs is my final offer. Take it or leave it,” he added. “If you come back with some bulls*** on social media, I will sleep good knowing that deep down you never really had the balls to fight me in a fair fight. You were never actually about it. You were just trying to save face online.”

Jake responded to KSI last month on an episode of his B/S with Jake Paul podcast, countering that they meet in the middle at 192.5 lbs.

In a tense press conference ahead of his fight with former heavyweight champion Tyson, Jake mocked his competitor’s silence, saying: “It’s cute. I fear no man, so I want him to be that old savage Mike.”

“I’ve said everything I had to say,” Tyson responded to one of Jake’s several attempts to get him to say more. “I’m just looking forward to fighting.”