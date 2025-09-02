Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

YouTube star, musician and boxer KSI has been announced as a new judge on Britain’s Got Talent after Bruno Tonioli stepped down from his role.

The 32-year-old influencer, real name Olajide “JJ” Olatunji, said he’s grateful and happy to be a part of the show after a successful guest judging stint on the ITV talent show’s 18th season.

“I had such a good time last year and I can’t wait to see some more top talent,” KSI said in a statement.

“I’m full of energy, ready to go and can’t wait to make this the most entertaining BGT season ever! Let’s do this.”

Tonioli will not be involved in the next series due to scheduling conflicts as he returns to the US to begin filming on Dancing with the Stars.

Britain’s Got Talent 2026 will begin filming later this year, and KSI will join Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon as a full-time appointment.

In a comedic video released on Instagram, KSI can be seen dreaming about pressing the show’s iconic big red buzzer while judging random members of the public. He then decides to call Cowell, who invites him to become a full-time judge.

Celebrating the news, KSI shouts 'Let's go!' as he’s showered with gold confetti.

Meanwhile, Tonoli, who replaced David Walliams on the show in 2023, shared his sadness about leaving the chaos and joy of BGT.

The 69-year-old said: “After three incredible series, I’ve sadly had to walk away from a job which has opened my eyes to so much incredible talent and step down as a judge on BGT.

“And whilst I look forward to filming a new series of Dancing with the Stars in the US, I will miss the chaos and joy that BGT brings, as well as all the wonderful people I’ve had the privilege of working with. They truly are a brilliant team who make brilliant television, and I know KSI will be a fantastic judge too, as he’s already proven this year.”

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, KSI and Bruno Tonioli ( PA )

KSI stood in for Tonoli for several episodes of Britain’s Got Talent 2025 and quickly won over viewers with his infectious enthusiasm.

“It was so fun,” said KSI on filming the last series. “I just wanted to get as involved as possible and really immerse myself into the space and just enjoy it. And I thoroughly did, the auditions were incredible. There were some incredible singers… who just blew everyone away in front of that audience, it’s just incredible.”

Britain’s Got Talent 2026 was won by magician Harry Moulding, taking home £250,000 after dazzling fans with illusions, which included a card trick performed while jumping out of a plane.