Kristin Davis has revealed why her Sex and the City co-star Kyle MacLachlan declined to return for the spin-off And Just Like That.

Davis, 60, played Charlotte on the hit HBO series from 19978 to 2004, with MacLachlan, 66, appearing in the third season as her stuffy first husband Trey.

While Davis reprised her role for the 2022 reboot series alongside Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie and Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda, Maclachlan is yet to appear in And Just Like That, which returns for a third season this year.

According to Davis, however, there were initial plans for the Twin Peaks star to return – though they have since been discarded.

She spoke about the subject on the latest episode of her Are You a Charlotte? Podcast, as reported by Us Weekly.

Acknowledging that executive producer Michael Patrick King does not like it when the cast speak about ideas for storylines that did not transpire, Davis went on to say: “But I’m just gonna tell you guys that there was an idea that Trey-Kyle would come on And Just Like That, and then it didn’t happen.

“And so Kyle and I had to talk about it, because I was kinda mad at him. I said, ‘Why didn’t you come on? We wanted you to come on.’”

Davis explained that the Blue Velvet actor replied: “‘I just wanted it to be amazing,’ meaning that it had a kind of almost a sad note.”

She continued: “I think I’m not saying too much. I hope Michael’s not gonna be mad at me. There was a bit of a sad note, but it had this incredible lead up to me seeing Trey again.”

Although disappointed not to act opposite MacLachlan again, Davis said she understood his decision.

“When you have played such a wonderful part in the past that people have such a great memory of, and it was so special as a work experience, you want it to kind of stay in this, kind of, glorious place,” she said.

“I think he just didn’t want there to be kind of a sad note to the end. So I get that. I get that.”

Davis went on to say that her character is “obviously happy with Harry” – her second husband, played by Evan Handler.

However, the actor said she believes Charlotte has “kind of an unfinished feeling about [Trey] and she really wants to see him.” She noted that “I, Kristen, also feel that way”.

She has not given up on the idea of a Trey cameo, adding: “I’m hoping that we can kind of revisit a … maybe they run into each other, you know, just at an event or at a restaurant or something like that.

“I think it would be so amazing to have Kyle back on. And I did give him a hard time the other day. And then he explained his point of view, and I did understand it.”

Asked about potentially returning to the franchise, MacLachlan told Us Weekly in 2024 that he is not entirely against the idea.

“Let me get my contract out here. Anything is possible,” he said. “Anything is possible. Who knows? I would be open to a cameo.”