Kristen Bell opens up on Nobody Wants This season 2 as filming begins

Kristen Bell has provided an update on the long-awaited second season of Netflix’s Nobody Wants This.

Starring The OC’s Adam Brody as Rabbi Noah Roklov and Bell as Joanne, a “shiksa” and sex and dating podcaster, the series has been praised for its portrayal of healthy relationship dynamics.

It debuted in September 2024, with over 10.3 million views in its first four days of streaming. A second season was confirmed, with Brody’s wife and Bell’s Gossip Girl co-star Leighton Meester also set to star as her “nemesis” in the show.

Bell has now provided an update from the set, as the cast completed their table read.

“It’s great. I’m here. I’m literally in my trailer right now, and it’s amazing,” she told Elle. “This is when I will depend most on my sleep dupe, because during shooting, sometimes you don’t get a lot of sleep.”

The actor also starred as the titular narrator in Gossip Girl, alongside Meester, and was asked if their work on the Netflix series felt like a reunion.

“Yes and no, because I always recorded that show from Los Angeles,” she said. “I never recorded it in New York, so I was never on set with any of them. It felt like we were in two different worlds. But I do know her socially, and obviously through Adam [Brody, Meester’s husband and Bell’s Nobody Wants This co-star], and I was so genuinely excited that she said yes, because she’s just such a lovely person.”

Bell and Brody star in the series as Joanne and Noah ( Netflix )

She added: “We had our table read the other day for the episode she’s in, and she is fantastic.”

Actor Miles Fowler (A Man on the Inside) will also appear in the show’s second season as Lenny, Noah’s Matzah Ballers teammate who gets set up with Joanne’s sister Morgan (Justine Lupe).

The Independent’s Katie Rosseinsky wrote in a four-star review of the show: “The whole thing is an enjoyable mix of rom-com escapism and sometimes acerbic realism. Joanne and Noah are a couple you want to root for. I get the feeling the show’s title won’t be a self-fulfilling prophecy.”