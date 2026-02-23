Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has concluded its first season – with one of the show’s lead actors admitting that his time in Westeros has likely come to an end.

Set 89 years before the events of Game of Thrones – but after initial prequel spin-off House of the Dragon – the series is based on George RR Martin’s “Dunk and Egg” novellas.

It follows a knight and his squire, Peter Claffey’s Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon Targaryen (Egg). Consisting of just six episodes, the mini-series features a number of characters from the house of Targaryen, one of the main houses battling it out for power in the Game of Thrones universe.

But while the season ended with a dramatic face-off between Egg and his father Prince Maekar Targaryen (Sam Spruell), British actor Spruell has now revealed that he doesn’t think he’ll be returning for season two.

“I’m not going to be in season two,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, before clarifying: “Well, we’ll see. Never say never, but I’m pretty sure that there will be other stories to tell.”

While he might not be involved, Fargo star Spruell said that the second season season was currently in production ad would predominantly follow the plot of the book. “If you know the source material, then you’ll know what to expect,” he said.

Spruell as Maekar Targaryen ( HBO )

“There will always be a slight twist on what you’ve read… The stripped bareness of season one will certainly maintain in season two. If anything, I think it will be stripped more bare, and you’ll really see the fabric of their being. So season two is going to be really interesting, and they’re shooting it right now.”

Spoilers for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms below – you have been warned!

The final episode featured a complex game of requests and promises between Dunk, and Maekar. After Dunk rejects Maekar’s offer to live in the castle at Summerhall and train his young son up as a squire, Maekar then says no to Egg travelling with him, saying that he refuses to let his son, as a member royalty, live like a “peasant”.

In the end, Egg ends up tricking his family and escaping with Dunk, who he lies to that he did obtain his father’s permission to be his travelling squire. The season concluded with Maekar realising that his son is missing and shouting: “Where the f*** is he?”

A Knight of the Seven Kingdom concludes months before HBO’s other Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, returns for its third season in June.