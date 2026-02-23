A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms star Sam Spruell reveals character’s unexpected future
Actor says he was ‘pretty sure that there will be other stories to tell’ in season two
Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has concluded its first season – with one of the show’s lead actors admitting that his time in Westeros has likely come to an end.
Set 89 years before the events of Game of Thrones – but after initial prequel spin-off House of the Dragon – the series is based on George RR Martin’s “Dunk and Egg” novellas.
It follows a knight and his squire, Peter Claffey’s Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon Targaryen (Egg). Consisting of just six episodes, the mini-series features a number of characters from the house of Targaryen, one of the main houses battling it out for power in the Game of Thrones universe.
But while the season ended with a dramatic face-off between Egg and his father Prince Maekar Targaryen (Sam Spruell), British actor Spruell has now revealed that he doesn’t think he’ll be returning for season two.
“I’m not going to be in season two,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, before clarifying: “Well, we’ll see. Never say never, but I’m pretty sure that there will be other stories to tell.”
While he might not be involved, Fargo star Spruell said that the second season season was currently in production ad would predominantly follow the plot of the book. “If you know the source material, then you’ll know what to expect,” he said.
“There will always be a slight twist on what you’ve read… The stripped bareness of season one will certainly maintain in season two. If anything, I think it will be stripped more bare, and you’ll really see the fabric of their being. So season two is going to be really interesting, and they’re shooting it right now.”
Spoilers for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms below – you have been warned!
The final episode featured a complex game of requests and promises between Dunk, and Maekar. After Dunk rejects Maekar’s offer to live in the castle at Summerhall and train his young son up as a squire, Maekar then says no to Egg travelling with him, saying that he refuses to let his son, as a member royalty, live like a “peasant”.
In the end, Egg ends up tricking his family and escaping with Dunk, who he lies to that he did obtain his father’s permission to be his travelling squire. The season concluded with Maekar realising that his son is missing and shouting: “Where the f*** is he?”
A Knight of the Seven Kingdom concludes months before HBO’s other Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, returns for its third season in June.
