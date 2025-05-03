Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reality TV star Kirk Medas, best known for appearing in the Jersey Shore spin-off Floribama Shore, has died aged 33 after spending two weeks in an intensive care unit.

Medas’s father told TMZ on Friday (2 May) that he had died following complications with liver failure.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kirk Medas, a beloved member of the Floribama Shore family,” an MTV spokesperson shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time.”

Medas joined the cast of Floribama Shore’s first season in 2017. He starred in the series during its four-season run on MTV as one of the main cast members alongside Aimee Hall, Nilsa Prowant, Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios. The show was cancelled in 2022.

Medas appeared in a special Fear Factor episode, where the Floribama Shore cast competed against Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast members, including Deena Nicole Cortese, Snooki, Pauly D and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. He also had a role in the comedy series Everybody Hates Kyle in 2022.

On Thursday (1 May), Floribama Shore star Hall shared a picture on Instagram of Medas in a hospital bed, saying he “has been in the ICU for over two weeks now, battling a severe case of necrotising pancreatitis”. She added that he was on a ventilator and that the situation was “incredibly serious.”

Necrotising pancreatitis is a form of acute pancreatitis where the pancreas loses its blood supply and can cause some of the tissue in the pancreas to die, according to the NHS.

In a separate post shared on Friday following Medas’s death, Hall posted a tribute, writing that she had “lost a brother, a best friend and heaven gained the most beautiful angel”.

open image in gallery Kirk Medas was best known for appearing in the ‘Jersey Shore’spin-off ‘Floribama Shore’ ( Instagram via @kirkmedas )

“He loved each and every one of us so deeply, with a heart bigger than this world,” she said.

“Me and Kirk started this journey together when we were just 24 years old, and from that moment on, we were family. We talked almost every single day. We worked together, we travelled together, we vacationed together – we did life together. He was there through every chapter, through every change, always ready to hold our hands and lift our spirits.”

She added: “His heart, his soul, his light… it was something you don’t come across often. He was our rock, our joy, and the one who kept us all connected.”

open image in gallery Kirk Medas joined the cast of Floribama Shore’s first season in 2017 ( MTV )

Floribama Shore producer SallyAnn Salsano and production company 495 productions told TMZ that they were “heartbroken” by the news.

“We are heartbroken over the passing of Kirk Medas, a beloved member of our Floribama Shore family. Kirk brought light, laughter, and loyalty to every moment – both on screen and off. He was more than a cast member; he was family,” they said.

“Our hearts are with his loved ones, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. We will forever cherish the joy and memories he gave us.”