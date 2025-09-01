Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC viewers have branded the historical drama King & Conqueror an “expensive flop” due to its historical inaccuracies.

The series stars James Norton as Harold, Earl of Wessex and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as William, Duke of Normandy, in a fictionalised retelling of the events leading up to the Norman Conquest of England.

Viewers condemned the use of “modern language and phrases” in the programme, saying they “would never have been heard” in the 11th-century period portrayed in the programme.

“I’m sorry to say that King & Conqueror is not only complete, utter nonsense but it’s simply bad TV too,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

They added: “It’s certainly not history, so if [it was] drama then it needed a decent script, which it doesn't have. I did rather enjoy Eddie Marsan [King Edward], who at least tried to build up his character.”

Meanwhile, another viewer said they turned the series off mid-way through episode two as the show is “wrong in so many ways:.

They wrote. “A waste of talent and a missed opportunity to share the real history.”

Norton, who also served as an executive producer on the series, defended King & Conqueror during an appearance on This Morning last week, saying you have to “make things up” for “great drama”.

open image in gallery James Norton as Harold Godwinson in ‘King & Conqueror’ ( BBC )

The actor said the “big story beats” in the series are true, adding writers had to “interpret between the lines” of history due to “conflicting accounts of what actually happened”.

In a two-star review of the series, The Independent’s critic Nick Hilton warned that viewers might struggle due to the show being “almost unwatchably dark”.

open image in gallery Emily Beecham and Norton in ‘King & Conqueror’ ( BBC/CBS Studios )

Reviewing the cast’s performances, he described Norton and Coster-Waldau’s William the Conqueror as “rather bland vessels, bobbing along on the tide of internal politics… their wives [Beecham and Clémence Poésy as Matilda] are equally staid”.

Other critics were similarly unimpressed, with The Telegraph branding it “more Monty Python than Game of Thrones” and The Guardian noting that it “hangs a little too heavy” to achieve its goal of being a “ripping yarn”.

King & Conqueror is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.