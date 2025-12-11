Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Kim Kardashian joins Fortnite as new playable character

She shared the news in a video, saying: ‘What, like it’s hard?’

Lauren Del Fabbro
Thursday 11 December 2025 08:12 EST
Related: Britney Spears hangs out with Kardashians for sleepover

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian is officially joining the ranks of Fortnite's iconic characters.

Her digital avatar will become available to players from 13 December.

The 45-year-old influencer confirmed her involvement by sharing promotional images on X, showcasing her distinctive Fortnite look alongside various outfit and hair customisations, known as 'skins'.

Her inclusion in the game's Icon Series was also detailed in an Instagram trailer.

The video depicted the Skims co-founder in a range of roles, accompanied by a narrator who declared: “Kim Kardashian is a mom, an entrepreneur, a fashion icon, a TV star and now she’s taking on Fortnite.”

The clip concluded with Kardashian addressing the camera, saying "What, like it’s hard?", a clear homage to the film Legally Blonde.

Kim Kardashian will appear as a character in Fortnite’s Icon Series
Kim Kardashian will appear as a character in Fortnite’s Icon Series

Players will be able to mix and match her customisable Icon Outfit, a full bodysuit with matching gloves, with more than 25 variations available including seven different colours, four necklines and three hairstyles, including straight long black hair, a messy bun with a fringe, and silver grey hair.

A Skims-inspired look of grey tracksuit trousers and a white crop top, completed with a white fur coat, also appears as an option along with a range of accessories.

Players can also recreate some of Kardashian’s viral moments with a range of options including a Slurp the Internet Emote, referencing her famous Break The Internet photoshoot, and a Diamond Drop Emote.

This is Kardashian’s first collaboration with the video game. She follows in the footsteps of other stars who have featured, including singers Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande and rapper Eminem.

Kardashian previously featured in her own mobile game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, where players had to boost their fame and climb a social ladder. It was shut down in 2024, a decade after it first launched.

The businesswoman is known for starring alongside her family in the US reality TV show The Kardashians.

She also stars alongside Glenn Close, Naomi Watts and Sarah Paulson in the Hulu series All’s Fair about a team of female divorce lawyers who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own practice.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in