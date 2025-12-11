Kim Kardashian joins Fortnite as new playable character

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian is officially joining the ranks of Fortnite's iconic characters.

Her digital avatar will become available to players from 13 December.

The 45-year-old influencer confirmed her involvement by sharing promotional images on X, showcasing her distinctive Fortnite look alongside various outfit and hair customisations, known as 'skins'.

Her inclusion in the game's Icon Series was also detailed in an Instagram trailer.

The video depicted the Skims co-founder in a range of roles, accompanied by a narrator who declared: “Kim Kardashian is a mom, an entrepreneur, a fashion icon, a TV star and now she’s taking on Fortnite.”

The clip concluded with Kardashian addressing the camera, saying "What, like it’s hard?", a clear homage to the film Legally Blonde.

Kim Kardashian will appear as a character in Fortnite’s Icon Series

Players will be able to mix and match her customisable Icon Outfit, a full bodysuit with matching gloves, with more than 25 variations available including seven different colours, four necklines and three hairstyles, including straight long black hair, a messy bun with a fringe, and silver grey hair.

A Skims-inspired look of grey tracksuit trousers and a white crop top, completed with a white fur coat, also appears as an option along with a range of accessories.

Players can also recreate some of Kardashian’s viral moments with a range of options including a Slurp the Internet Emote, referencing her famous Break The Internet photoshoot, and a Diamond Drop Emote.

This is Kardashian’s first collaboration with the video game. She follows in the footsteps of other stars who have featured, including singers Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande and rapper Eminem.

Kardashian previously featured in her own mobile game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, where players had to boost their fame and climb a social ladder. It was shut down in 2024, a decade after it first launched.

The businesswoman is known for starring alongside her family in the US reality TV show The Kardashians.

She also stars alongside Glenn Close, Naomi Watts and Sarah Paulson in the Hulu series All’s Fair about a team of female divorce lawyers who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own practice.