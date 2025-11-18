Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Twin performers Alice and Ellen Kessler — who were icons of post-war German entertainment — have died at the age of 89.

Known as the Kessler twins, the sisters rose to international stardom in the 1950s and performed alongside giants of their era, including Frank Sinatra, Fred Astaire, and Sammy Davis Jr.

According to the German publication Bild, the sisters “no longer wanted to live” and “had chosen to end their lives together.”

According to Bild, the police were informed on Monday afternoon that the 89-year-olds had opted for “assisted suicide.”

Active assistance in suicide — physically taking a patient’s life for them — is banned in Germany, but passive help, such as providing deadly medication for them to take themselves, has been a legal gray area.

open image in gallery The Kessler Twins (pictured in 1956) performed alongside the likes of Frank Sinatra and Fred Astaire ( Getty )

open image in gallery The sisters moved back to Germany in 1986 after decades spent performing around the world ( Getty )

Last year, the show twins told Bild that they wanted to be buried in the same urn, together with the ashes of their mother, Elsa, and their dog Yello. “That’s what we stipulated in our wills,” Ellen told the publication.

Radio Monte Carlo posted a tribute to Alice and Ellen on Instagram.

“​​Alice and Ellen Kessler left together, just as they lived: inseparable,” the statement read. “Born in 1936, they were an absolute symbol of European spectacle, including music, dance and television.

“A unique artistic couple, capable of leaving an indelible imprint on the collective imagination.”

Born in 1936, the pair rose to prominence at 16, after escaping communist East Germany for the West, which allowed them to begin performing across Europe.

The twins went on to represent West Germany at the 1959 Eurovision Song Contest, placing eighth with their entry, “Heute Abend wollen wir tanzen geh’n” (“Tonight We Want to Go Dancing”).

open image in gallery The Kessler Twins performed on U.S. variety shows including ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’ and ‘The Red Skelton Hour’ ( Jack Kay/Daily Express/Getty Images )

In the 1960s, they appeared on high-profile variety shows in the U.S., including The Ed Sullivan Show and The Red Skelton Hour.

The twins moved back to Germany in 1986 and lived in Grünwald, near Munich, where they remained until their deaths. Earlier this year, they received the Bavarian Order of Merit.

