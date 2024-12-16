Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The BBC is reportedly lining up Sky Sports’s Kelly Cates to replace Gary Lineker as the host of Match of the Day, in a dramatic format change for the show.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Lineker would be leaving the football highlights show, leaving viewers to speculate who would succeed him as the face of the series.

It has now been suggested that Cates, who was an outsider for the role, will now be joining Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan in the role, with the trio sharing hosting duties.

The BBC said it does not “comment on speculation”, with Sky Sports stating there was “nothing to add” to reports Cates – who currently also presents on BBC Radio 5 Live – will leave the channel.

However, The Daily Mail claimed that Sky Sports bosses were “saddened” Cates was leaving.

When asked about the Match of the Day job in November, Cates, 49, told The Independent: “Gary is still very much in the job and I know him. Chappers and Gabby, who are also being mentioned as frontrunners, are really good mates of mine.

“I’m certainly not going to put myself in the frame for a job that still has somebody in it and where the people being linked with it are my friends. And I love doing live football. I’m happy where I am.”

open image in gallery Mark Chapman, Gabby Logan and Kelly Cates are in the frame to replace Gary Lineker ( PA )

Cates grew up in a football-dominated household and has always been around the game, mostly thanks to her father, former Liverpool player and manager Kenny Dalglish.

Her brother Paul, also became a professional footballer playing for the likes of Newcastle, Norwich and Blackpool in his career before finding success as a coach in the United States.

In her early twenties, she quit her maths degree at university in Glasgow to take up a role at the newly created Sky Sports News channel in 1998 and has never looked back.

She remained with Sky until 2006, switching to Setanta as part of the Irish broadcaster’s brief deal with Virgin Television to broadcast Premier League matches in the UK. She also hosted ITV’s coverage of the 2011/12 Champions League season.

Cates hosted Channel 4’s coverage of the 2012 Paralympic Games in London and Channel 5’s Football League Tonight with George Riley for the 2015/16 season.

By the start of the 2016/17 season, Cates had returned to Sky, initially to host their Football League matches but was soon promoted to Premier League games. Her easy going and friendly style quickly saw her become a favourite among viewers, striking up a rapport with pundits such as Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards and Roy Keane.

She also works for Premier League Productions out of Stockley Park, hosting the Monday morning show with Ian Wright.

open image in gallery Kelly Cates ( Getty Images )

If Cates were to join the BBC, she wouldn’t be a complete newcomer to the broadcaster, having worked on BBC Radio 5 Live since 2009, hosting a variety of shows including FightingTalk and 606. She previously hosted the Monday evening show on TalkSport alongside former Chelsea and Tottenham defender Jason Cundy.

Cates split from her husband Tom Cates in 2021 but their relationship is amicable, which helps her juggle a hectic work schedule and bringing up their two teenage daughters.