Kay Burley announces she is leaving Sky News after 36 years

Kay Burley is leaving Sky News after 36 years with the channel.

“From a standing start to one of the most recognised and valued brands in global news, its been an honour and privilege to work with some of the best and hardest working teams in the business,” the 64-year-old said closing her final show on the Sky News Breakfast programme.

Burley first joined the fledgling news channel nearly four decades ago and has since gone on to become one of the UK’s most well-recognised and high-profile news anchors.

She has been presenting Breakfast with Kay during the 6am - 10am morning slot since October 2019.

“News by its very nature is often devastating and together we’ve covered so many life-changing events - from the tragic death of Diana, the shocking terror attack of 9/11; the Asian Tsunami; the Concorde air disaster,” she continued.

( Sky News )

“But we’ve also enjoyed some wonderful high notes too, haven’t we - the thrill of London winning the chance to host the 2012 Olympics; a plethora of royal weddings; jubilees and who can forget days and days and DAYS waiting for royal babies to arrive at the Lindo Wing.

“But after over a million minutes of live TV news - more than anyone else in the world - its time for me to indulge in some of my other passions - including my love for travel.”

She added: "So, after covering 12 separate general elections - including Sir Keir Starmer's victory last year - I am retiring from Sky News - let politicians of every party just rejoice at that news!

"Thank you for waking up and tuning in every morning. I can't tell you how much I have appreciated your support over the last three and a half decades: You're awesome.”