Kamala Harris compares election night grief to loss of her mother on The View

Kamala Harris has compared the grief of losing the 2024 presidential election to the pain of losing her mother.

Former Vice President Harris, 60, appeared on the Tuesday episode of The View to discuss her latest memoir, 107 Days, which details her historic, abbreviated presidential campaign last year after President Joe Biden exited the race.

Reflecting on the chapter in her memoir in which she opens up about the aftermath of her stunning loss to President Donald Trump, she admitted that it was “one of the most difficult things that I had to reflect on and write about.”

“I’ve always on Election Night done family and friends and dinner,” Harris said. “But that night, I grieved in a way that I have not since my mother died.”

Harris’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan, died in 2009 from colon cancer at the age of 70. She has been outspoken about her mother’s profound impact on her own life and career.

open image in gallery Kamala Harris said she believes the U.S. will elect a woman president ( The View/ABC )

The former California Senator explained that the pain “was not at all about losing a race — I knew what it was going to mean for the country.”

As to why she lost the race, Harris acknowledged: “There are many factors... I think probably one of the biggest in my mind is that we didn't have enough time.”

When co-host Joy Behar noted that she and many other people believe racism and sexism played a large part in why she lost, Harris disagreed.

“I beg to differ, I believe that we will [elect a woman president]. Every office I’ve held, I’ve been the first,” she said. “My history tells me because I have been the first, that people ultimately want to know that this is the best person to do the job.”

Turning her attention to Trump’s second-term presidency, she claimed: “He lied. Meanwhile, there are certain promises he did keep,” she said, listing “weaponizing the DOJ, silence critics against him, fulfill whatever his fragile ego needed through the tool of our federal government.”

open image in gallery Kamala Harris on 'The View' discussing her new memoir, '107 Days' ( The View/ABC )

“It’s important as we move forward to realize that they did what they said they were going to do,” she added. “This did not just happen overnight. He has been a useful tool for an agenda that is much broader than the individual.”

This is “not what a president does,” she added. “That individual ... decided he will be an emperor in his mind who will demonstrate his power by demeaning and belitling and making people feel small.”

