Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous creator reacts to outrage over same-sex kiss scene

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous creator Zack Stentz has called out conservative Christians outraged by a same-sex kiss scene featured in the show’s fifth season.

Netflix’s five-season animated children’s series, which ran from 2020 to 2022, starred Paul-Mikél Williams, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6), Sean Giambrone, former Disney Channel star Raini Rodriguez, and Kausar Mohammed as the lead voices of a group of teens who must band together to survive the chaos that ensues when dinosaurs wreak havoc on the island.

In the ninth episode of the show’s final season, titled “The Core,” Mohammed’s Yaz confesses her love for Rodriguez’s Sammy, before they embrace in a kiss.

While the episode premiered three years ago, it has ignited fresh backlash from conservatives, including Elon Musk, who are boycotting Netflix over accusations that the streamer is pushing its “LGBTQ+ agenda” onto viewers.

“Unbelievable,” Lila Rose, the president and founder of the anti-abortion organization Live Action, recently said on X, alongside a clip of the kiss.

Final season of 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' features a kiss between two female characters ( Courtesy of Netflix )

“Netflix is using a children’s cartoon, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, to push same-sex sexual relationships and the LGBTQ agenda,” she added. “This is the blatant sexual indoctrination of innocent children. Boycott Netflix.”

Within hours of Rose’s criticism, Stentz responded to her post, writing: “I created this show (before handing it to an incredibly talented group of writers and animators.) And no one was trying to push anything on viewers. We were just trying to dramatise the full range of human experience, which includes same-sex relationships. That’s all.

“Conservative Christians, I say sincerely that the only thing I am trying to push on your kids is, ‘You are stronger and smarter and braver than you realize. Believe in yourself, take care of your friends and help others (and animals) where you can,’” he noted in a subsequent post.

Tech billionaire Musk additionally waded into the firestorm, agreeing with other angry X users that the scene was “definitely gratuitous.”

Camp Cretaceous isn’t Netflix’s only children’s show being dragged for its queer storylines. Its animated series CoComelon Lane is also being attacked for an episode that features an interracial gay couple raising their son to embrace whatever clothes and activities he wants to.

“This is not okay,” Musk wrote in response to a post from the Libs of TikTok account, which claimed Netflix’s animated horror series Dead End: Paranormal Park is “pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN.”

The Tesla CEO and founder has since called on his supporters to cancel their Netflix subscriptions “for the health of your kids.” He has shared numerous memes on X that accuse the streamer of introducing the “transgender woke agenda” to children.

In the wake of Musk’s plea to his 227 million X followers, Netflix’s shares have dropped by 2.2 percent, according to Forbes.