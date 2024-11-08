June Spencer death: The Archers star dies, aged 105
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Archers star June Spencer has died, aged 105.
Spencer was best known for playing Peggy Woolley in the BBC 4 Radio show for a total of 62 years, beginning in 1951. The actor left the radio soap in 1953, before returning nine years later until her retirement in 2022.
Her family shared a statement revealing that Spencer died peacefully in her sleep on Friday (8 November).
“Her family would like to pay particular tribute and thanks to the staff team at Liberham Lodge, who so lovingly cared for her in the last two years,” the statement read.
More to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments