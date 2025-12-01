Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Judi Love has spoken about being constantly mistaken for fellow TV presenter Alison Hammond.

The comedian and Loose Women star, 45, said that no matter how “successful” she becomes, people continue to confuse her for another Black woman.

Love made the comments during an interview with The Guardian when discussing the UK’s TV industry.

“I’m also constantly called the wrong name,” she said. “Confused for another Black woman. It doesn’t matter how rich or successful I am: bitch, you’re Alison Hammond today.”

Hammond, 50, is also a well-known TV regular, having rose to fame in 2002 as a contestant on Big Brother and is now a presenter on ITV’s This Morning.

Speaking about other challenges she faces as a woman working in television, Love said that being a single parent can make scheduling tricky.

“If I’m filming or performing away even if it’s a 2am finish and four hours of travelling after, I’ve got to get me home so my kids wake up with me there,” she said.

“If I’m not, nobody else is. The hardest thing is managing guilt … When they’re 30, will they turn around and say: it was great, but you missed everything?”

open image in gallery Judi Love, pictured in November ( Getty Images )

Before beginning her career on screen, Love worked in social care. “I could empathise,” she said. “Having a complex family with complex lives myself. There’s a lack of funding, and a high proportion of Black and working-class women in there.

“Seeing women who look like me, but just had a different path. It was a constant reminder of how easy it is for things to happen.”

Love had been raised in east London by “women who came over in the Windrush era: nurses, social workers, cleaners or social carers.

open image in gallery Alison Hammond, pictured in March ( Getty Images )

“Those were the jobs they were allowed to have when they came… For me, that always seemed the natural thing.”

She was exposed to social services as a child due to her mother’s dementia diagnosis. “A social worker came round and looked at what we needed. I learnt about these people out there who could help,” she said.

In addition to her regular role as panellist on Loose Women, Love has earned fans with her 2020 stint on MasterChef, in which she finished in third place, the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing, and the 2022 series of Taskmaster.

In 2024, she became the first Black British female comedian to sell out the London Palladium. She is due to go on tour next year from 12 February to 24 May with her new show Judi Love: All About the Love.