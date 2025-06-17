Comedian Jordan Gray discusses hilarious new sitcom Transaction
Comedian Jordan Gray sits down with The Independent’s Culture & Lifestyle News Editor Jacob Stolworthy to discuss her new TV sitcom Transaction and forthcoming Edinburgh Fringe show as part ofThe Independent’s Live series in collaboration with Latitude Festival.
Gray has had a stratospheric rise in the world of comedy: after making it to the semi-finals of The Voice in 2016, Gray wrote a stand-up show, titled Is It a Bird?, which took Edinburgh by storm in 2022.
That same year, she won legions of fans with her headline-making appearance on Friday Night Live, during which she performed a song about her experiences as a transgender woman, and also featured on Late Night with Lycett.
This year is Gray’s biggest yet thanks to the premiere of her very own six-part comedy show Transaction, which follows Liv, a transgender egomaniac who causes havoc while working the night shift in a supermarket.
Jordan Gray’s ‘Transaction’ lands on ITV2 from Tuesday 24 June. All episodes will available to stream from 7am. Jordan will return to Latitude, taking place from 24-27 July, and Edinburgh Fringe this August.
