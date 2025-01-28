Jon Stewart reflects on Trump’s ‘exhausting’ first week as president

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jon Stewart has shared how he’s feeling one week into Donald Trump’s second term as President.

The Daily Show host, 62, who recently gave a generous opinion on Elon Musk’s alleged “Nazi salute” after Trump became the 47th US President, admitted the past seven days have drained his energy levels.

Stewart revealed at the start of his show on Monday (27 January) that he had found Trump’s return to office “exhausting” and jokingly rubbing tears out of his eyes ahead of the admission.

“The return to 1600 Trumplvania Avenue was as disorienting and chaotic as I imagined,” he continued.

“But then we had a weekend. Serenity now. And then we could finally catch our breath, begin to move forward with intentionality. Namaste.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Stewart mocked Democrats for calling Trump “un-American” and “authoritarian” for signing a slew of executive orders during his first week back as President.

Stewart launched the segment with a selection of cuttings from news outlets claiming Trump had begun a “purge” after the President fired more than a dozen inspector generals without giving the proper notification to Congress.

open image in gallery Jon Stewart has reflected on Donald Trump’s ‘exhausting’ first week as president ( Comedy Central )

“Ah! Trump has ushered in the purge,” Stewart shouted, pulling out a toy axe from beneath his desk.

“Although, just in case I’m misinterpreting, what is this purge about, exactly?” he asked, in reference to the dystopian slasher film of the same name.

Upon clarification, Stewart joked: “No! He got rid of 17 inspectors general? That only leaves… No one knows how many left.

“Who knows how many generals will now go uninspected? Democrats, inspire my anger, in the least charismatic way possible!”

Later in the show Stewart noted that, although he has “a lot of fear” that the forthcoming Presidential term could get “a little fascist-y”, all of Trump’s power has been granted to him electorally.

“For some reason, we have given presidents the power of a king, and then we say, ‘Well, you’re not going to get all kingly and sh** on us, right?’ Stewart asked.

open image in gallery Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

“To put that in constitutional terms, if I could, don’t hate the player, hate the founding fathers,” he added. “Because I don’t know if you’ve met Donald Trump, he pushes sh**.”

The Daily Show host closed the segment with a message for Democratic leaders: “The question is probably not, ‘How dare he?’ The question should be, ‘What are you learning from this? How would you use this power? What is your contract with America?’” he said.

“Democrats exist outside of him,” Stewart continued. “Tell people what you would do with the power that Trump is wielding, and then convince us to give that power to you as soon as possible! That is the goal.”