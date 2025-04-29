Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jon Stewart mocked Donald Trump as the president marks 100 days in office in a segment on The Daily Show where he compared the Republican’s return to the White House to Tom Hanks in Cast Away.

The comedian began this week’s edition of The Daily Show, with a piece called: “President Trump’s second first 100 days: An incredible 100 days with zero disturbance.”

Appearing from below his desk, wearing a long fake white beard, the 62-year-old joked: “It’s officially been a 100 days of Donald Trump. I’m so tired. It’s ageing this nation in Tom Hanks’ Cast Away years.”

Stewart quickly discards the beard, mocking his own facial hair, quipping: “I was kidding! Energy! Imagine me with a white beard.”

Starting with Trump’s low approval rating, Stewart noted: “He doesn’t care. He’s not afraid of being underwater because he’s equipped with a flotation unit protective accessory or a FUPA (fatty upper pubic area). Look it up.”

Moving on to Trump’s impact on the economy, Stewart played a clip from the election campaign trial where the president promised “a brand-new Trump economic boom” in his second term.

“Unfortunately, I do think it’s pretty clear that on the economy, Donald Trump did make a boom-boom,” Stewart joked. “He made a little boom-boom, a little pain. Aw, did Trump go boom-boom?”

Stewart then slightly moved away from Trump to talk about Melania and a lucrative Amazon documentary about her.

“Ah! The free market,” Stewart began. “But seriously, $40m for a documentary about Melania Trump? No offence, I’m sure she’s an interesting person, but PBS made the entirety of the Ken Burns Civil War series for $3.5m. Shoah was $3 million; obviously, they wanted 4, but they still got a good price. The entirety of the Planet Earth series, 11 episodes, was less than that: $25m. And I know Melania is a mysterious and private woman, but I guarantee you don’t have to wait outside her house for weeks at a time hoping to catch a rare nocturnal feeding on a striped South American toad.”

He also focused on JD Vance, who was one of the last people to meet Pope Francis before he died. Ridiculing Vance’s initials, Stewart said: “Jessica Diane Vance, what did you do to this man? This pope has literally touched lepers. He drank sewage water in slums and survived all of it. 10 minutes! 10 minutes talking with JD Vance and the pope is like, ‘God, check please.'”

Stewart concluded the lengthy segment by poking fun at Trump for believing he has “leverage” in the self-inflicted trade war and believing that the upper hand belongs to “we the people”.

“It took the people 250 years of striving to live up to a constitutional republic and rule of law, painstaking equity that you are squandering,” observed Stewart. “That is the crux of American exceptionalism. You just want to make us great. That’s a downgrade. Our brand is not ‘strategic uncertainty‘ and you are not the keeper of our ‘pot of gold.’ You are a temporary leprechaun.“