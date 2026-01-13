Jon Stewart ruthlessly mocks Trump over ‘old man move’ that interrupted White House meeting
Trump interrupted a meeting with US oil executives Friday to gaze out the window at his new White House ballroom
Jon Stewart began The Daily Show Monday by mocking the moment President Trump interrupted a meeting with oil company executives to stare at the White House’s “beautiful ballroom.”
Trump convened the meeting on Friday to discuss the U.S.’s divvying up of Venezuela’s oil supplies after its surprise seizure of President Nicolás Maduro.
“Lest you worry that Donald Trump is in any way feeling the burden of this moment, the terrifying responsibility of so many lives held in his hands, let me reassure you: he’s fine,” Stewart said.
He then showed a clip of Trump getting up from his chair at the meeting Friday to stare out the window at his new ballroom. “Wow! What a view,” the president declared.
Staring at the camera in disbelief, Stewart reacted, “Look at f***ing Rubio and Vance.
“Look at the faces on Heckle and Jekyll over there. Just looking and smiling like, ‘Oh, Paw Paw. He’s so cute. You should see him when the ice cream truck goes by.’”
“And by the way,” Stewart added, “if you’re getting up and walking to the window and you don’t think that’s enough of a doddering old man move, old Cankles McGee had one more chewable Tums up his sleeve.”
Stewart then showed another clip from the same meeting in which Trump appeared to blindside Marco Rubio as he read a private note aloud to the room.
Stewart jokingly responded, “Does anyone else have a private note they’d like me to read aloud? Anybody?”
The host went on to skewer Trump for posting a screenshot from Wikipedia to Truth Social over the weekend, declaring himself acting president of Venezuela.
“Doesn’t your oath of office to America have a noncompete?”Stewart said. “What are we doing?
“What, are you just trying to pick up a few extra hours? What, the holidays hit you hard? ‘I just need a couple extra bucks until like February, March. That ballroom’s not going to pay for itself.’”
Trump’s decapitation of the Venezuelan government has drawn condemnation from much of the world and raised concerns in the U.S. about whether it violated U.S. laws.
In the wake of Maduro’s ouster, Trump claimed the U.S. would be taking over sales of Venezuelan crude across the globe and said the government in Caracas was providing Washington with between 30 and 50 million barrels of formerly sanctioned oil to sell.
However, the president said Sunday that he is “inclined” to keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after its top executive was skeptical about oil investment efforts in the country after the toppling of former President Nicolás Maduro.
“I didn’t like Exxon’s response,” Trump said to reporters on Air Force One as he departed West Palm Beach, Florida. “They’re playing too cute.”
