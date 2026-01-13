Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jon Stewart began The Daily Show Monday by mocking the moment President Trump interrupted a meeting with oil company executives to stare at the White House’s “beautiful ballroom.”

Trump convened the meeting on Friday to discuss the U.S.’s divvying up of Venezuela’s oil supplies after its surprise seizure of President Nicolás Maduro.

“Lest you worry that Donald Trump is in any way feeling the burden of this moment, the terrifying responsibility of so many lives held in his hands, let me reassure you: he’s fine,” Stewart said.

He then showed a clip of Trump getting up from his chair at the meeting Friday to stare out the window at his new ballroom. “Wow! What a view,” the president declared.

Staring at the camera in disbelief, Stewart reacted, “Look at f***ing Rubio and Vance.

open image in gallery Jon Stewart lambasted Trump’s ‘old man moment’ on 'The Daily Show' ( Comedy Central )

open image in gallery Trump appeared to catch Marco Rubio off guard as he read a private note during the meeting ( AFP/Getty )

“Look at the faces on Heckle and Jekyll over there. Just looking and smiling like, ‘Oh, Paw Paw. He’s so cute. You should see him when the ice cream truck goes by.’”

“And by the way,” Stewart added, “if you’re getting up and walking to the window and you don’t think that’s enough of a doddering old man move, old Cankles McGee had one more chewable Tums up his sleeve.”

Stewart then showed another clip from the same meeting in which Trump appeared to blindside Marco Rubio as he read a private note aloud to the room.

Stewart jokingly responded, “Does anyone else have a private note they’d like me to read aloud? Anybody?”

The host went on to skewer Trump for posting a screenshot from Wikipedia to Truth Social over the weekend, declaring himself acting president of Venezuela.

“Doesn’t your oath of office to America have a noncompete?”Stewart said. “What are we doing?

“What, are you just trying to pick up a few extra hours? What, the holidays hit you hard? ‘I just need a couple extra bucks until like February, March. That ballroom’s not going to pay for itself.’”

Trump’s decapitation of the Venezuelan government has drawn condemnation from much of the world and raised concerns in the U.S. about whether it violated U.S. laws.

In the wake of Maduro’s ouster, Trump claimed the U.S. would be taking over sales of Venezuelan crude across the globe and said the government in Caracas was providing Washington with between 30 and 50 million barrels of formerly sanctioned oil to sell.

However, the president said Sunday that he is “inclined” to keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after its top executive was skeptical about oil investment efforts in the country after the toppling of former President Nicolás Maduro.

“I didn’t like Exxon’s response,” Trump said to reporters on Air Force One as he departed West Palm Beach, Florida. “They’re playing too cute.”