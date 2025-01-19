Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jon Sopel has opened up about his success after leaving the BBC and revealed whether he thinks his ex-colleagues “hate” him.

The former chief political correspondent, 65, who joined the broadcaster at the age of 24, quit the BBC with Emily Maitlis in 2022 and launched The News Agents podcast with Lewis Goodall the same year.

Since its launch, The News Agents has established itself as one of the UK’s most popular daily news podcasts, celebrating 100 million downloads last July.

Speaking to The Times, Sopel said of what many considered as a bold career move: “At the BBC there was a view that once you left you’d never do anything significant again.

“But since we’ve been doing News Agents, we’ve found that it really resonates. We’ve just reached 100 million downloads — about 200,000 listeners per show.”

He claimed: “So, broadly speaking, we’re now beating anything the BBC has to offer.”

According to the most recent figures, Newsnight - formerly fronted by Maitlis - has a viewership of just under 300,000, with budget cuts prompting Mark Urban to also leave the programme last April.

open image in gallery Jon Sopel and Emily Maitlis left the BBC last year to join media group Global ( PA Media )

Addressing whether his former colleagues “hate” him for moving on, Sopel said: “Look, I have a lot of friends at the BBC, but they do give you a different sendoff if you are being made redundant or retiring compared with what you get if you launch a competitive programme.”

When questioned about his earnings, The News Agents host responded: “I’m doing fine, thanks.”

Sopel described his decision to leave the BBC as a “wrench” in a statement shared to X/Twitter in 2022.

“Opportunities like this just don’t come along very often,” he wrote. “But [I] am sad to leave the BBC which has been home for so long."

open image in gallery Sopel was previously chief political correspondent for the BBC ( BBC )

He continued: "I leave with nothing but good feelings towards the Corporation, and wish all the best to my colleagues and friends there.”

Jonathan Munro, interim director of BBC News, thanked the pair for their work at the corporation at the time.

He said in a statement: "We’d like to thank both Emily and Jon for their many years of sterling service to the BBC and wish them the very best in their new endeavours at Global."