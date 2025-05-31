Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former BBC presenter Jon Sopel has hit out at Keir Starmer for his “cringe” presentation of a letter from King Charles to US president Donald Trump.

The Labour leader presented Trump with an invitation from the monarch for a “historic second state visit” to the UK in February earlier this year.

The letter, partially obscured by Trump’s hand, read: “I can only say that it would be … pleasure to extend that invitation once again, in the hope that you … some stage be visiting Turnberry and a detour to a relatively near neighbour might not cause you too much inconvenience. An alternative might perhaps be for you to visit Balmoral." Trump called King Charles a “beautiful man” in return.

Sopel, 66, spoke about the gesture during an appearance at the Hay Festival, which has partnered with The Independent for a second year.

“I think that British diplomacy is very minimal,” he began, in conversation with Anushka Asthana.

“I think British diplomacy can be still quite subtle and clever. Now, was it clever or subtle for Keir Starmer to reach into his pocket and flourish a letter from the King? It was cringe. It was awful.”

He continued: “Downing Street was very happy they got what they wanted, but what did they get that was backable at the end of it? What commitment did they get from Trump at the end of it? But even then if Donald Trump said to you ‘I’m going to lend you a hundred pounds but don’t worry you don’t have to pay me back.’ Would you trust him? I’m gona say probably not so much.”

Sopel said Starmer lacked subtlety for his gesture towards Trump during his visit to the White House ( Adam Tatton-Reid/Hay Festival )

It comes shortly after The News Agents host blamed the BBC’s “both sides-ism” for his departure from the network in 2022, after over 40 years with the broadcaster.

“I don’t think the media is enabling [Nigel] Farage,” Sopel told panellists on The News Review hosted by The Independent’s Helen Coffey, as they discussed the popularity of Reform.

“We have to report the surge in support for Reform. Maybe you could say a few years ago, too much attention was given to him – and indeed, the ‘both sides-ism’ I found at the BBC was one of the things that drove me out after many, many years.”